Ishita Gupta
Entertainment
september 22, 2023
Parineeti- Raghav's Wedding Guest List
The actress who is all set to tie the knot with the AAP leader started dating in March this year. Their romance soon bloomed into a strong commitment followed by an engagement in May
Parineeti- Raghav's romance history
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
Parineeti and Raghav's fairy tale wedding has been reported to be held on Sunday, 24 September at Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur
Wedding Date
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
As per the reports from multiple sources, Pinkvilla has learned that the wedding would be highly confidential and intimate hence the guests are requested to strictly follow the no-phone policy
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
No-phone policy
Many renowned celebrities and politicians will grace the grand wedding, so let's take a glance at the list
Wedding guest list
Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram
Priyanka Chopra
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
Parineeti's Mimi Didi aka the global star Priyanka Chopra is the most anticipated celeb to attend this lavish wedding. However, her hubby Nick Jonas might miss the wedding festivities due to his ongoing tour
Arvind Kejriwal
Image: Arvind Kejriwal's Instagram
The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party and chief minister of Delhi is most likely to attend this fairy tale wedding
Manish Malhotra
Image: Manish Malhotra's Instagram
As per India Today, Pari will stun in a solid pastel-coloured Manish Malhotra lehenga on her D-day. Thus, Malhotra's presence is quite inevitable
The tennis sensation is also the BFF of the actress which makes her arrival a totally expected one
Sania Mirza
Image: Sania Mirza's Instagram
This renowned designer and the uncle of the groom is keen to give him the best look on the special day. As he previously disclosed to Pinkvilla, "I have designed everything for him, outfits for all occasions from casual to formal looks"
Pawan Sachdeva
Image: Pawan Sachdeva's Instagram
Multiple sources revealed the Chief Minister of the Punjab might be part of this grand wedding
Bhagwant Mann
Image: Bhagwant Mann's Instagram
