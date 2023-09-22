Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Entertainment

september 22, 2023

Parineeti- Raghav's Wedding Guest List 

The actress who is all set to tie the knot with the AAP leader started dating in March this year. Their romance soon bloomed into a strong commitment followed by an engagement in May

Parineeti- Raghav's romance history 

Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

Parineeti and Raghav's fairy tale wedding has been reported to be held on Sunday, 24 September at Taj Lake Palace, Udaipur

Wedding Date 

Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

As per the reports from multiple sources, Pinkvilla has learned that the wedding would be highly confidential and intimate hence the guests are requested to strictly follow the no-phone policy

Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

No-phone policy

Many renowned celebrities and politicians will grace the grand wedding, so let's take a glance at the list

Wedding guest list 

Image: Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Priyanka Chopra 

Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram

Parineeti's Mimi Didi aka the global star Priyanka Chopra is the most anticipated celeb to attend this lavish wedding. However, her hubby Nick Jonas might miss the wedding festivities due to his ongoing tour

Arvind Kejriwal 

Image: Arvind Kejriwal's Instagram

The national convener of the Aam Aadmi Party and chief minister of Delhi is most likely to attend this fairy tale wedding

Manish Malhotra

Image: Manish Malhotra's Instagram

As per India Today, Pari will stun in a solid pastel-coloured Manish Malhotra lehenga on her D-day. Thus, Malhotra's presence is quite inevitable 

The tennis sensation is also the BFF of the actress which makes her arrival a totally expected one

Sania Mirza

Image: Sania Mirza's Instagram

This renowned designer and the uncle of the groom is keen to give him the best look on the special day. As he previously disclosed to Pinkvilla, "I have designed everything for him, outfits for all occasions from casual to formal looks"

Pawan Sachdeva

Image: Pawan Sachdeva's Instagram

Multiple sources revealed the Chief Minister of the Punjab might be part of this grand wedding

Bhagwant Mann

Image: Bhagwant Mann's Instagram

