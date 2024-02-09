Heading 3

February 09, 2024

Parineeti Chopra movies to watch

In this intense romantic drama, Parineeti Chopra delivers a powerful performance as Zoya, opposite Arjun Kapoor, a feisty and fearless young woman caught in the crossfire of love and politics

Ishaqzaade (2012)

Parineeti steals the show with her breakout role as Dimple Chaddha, a spunky and street-smart con artist who teams up with other women to take down a charming con man played by Ranveer Singh

Ladies vs Ricky Bahl (2011)

In this delightful rom-com, Parineeti shines as Meeta, a quirky, unconventional scientist who steals hearts with eccentricities. Her chemistry with co-star Sidharth Malhotra is palpable, making their love story a joy to watch

Hasee Toh Phasee (2014)

Parineeti delivers a nuanced performance as Gayatri, a free-spirited and independent woman who challenges societal norms with her unconventional approach to love and relationships

Shuddh Desi Romance (2013)

In this heartwarming tale of friendship and love, Parineeti plays Bindu, a vivacious and talented aspiring singer who captures the heart of her childhood friend, played by Ayushmann Khurrana

Meri Pyaari Bindu (2017)

Parineeti showcases her versatility in this epic historical drama, where she plays the role of Jeevani Kaur, the wife of a Sikh soldier portrayed by Akshay Kumar

Kesari (2019)

Parineeti brings her comedic chops to the forefront in this hilarious installment of the Golmaal franchise. Her portrayal of Khushi, a spirited and lovable ghost, adds an element of fun and mischief to the film

Golmaal Again (2017)

Daawat-e-Ishq (2014)

Parineeti showcases her versatility as Gullu, a determined young woman who takes matters into her own hands to find love and happiness. Her chemistry with co-star Aditya Roy Kapur adds charm to this romantic comedy

Parineeti delivers a gritty and intense performance as Sandeep, a strong-willed woman on the run from the law. Her portrayal of Sandeep’s desperation and resilience is gripping, adding layers to the film’s suspenseful storyline

Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar (2021)

Jabariya Jodi (2019)

Parineeti delivers a feisty performance as Babli Yadav, a spirited young woman who takes on the tradition of groom kidnapping in Bihar. Her portrayal adds humor and energy to this quirky romantic comedy

