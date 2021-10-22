oct 22, 2021

Parineeti Chopra’s career timeline

Parineeti Chopra made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with the film Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl as a supporting actress and captured hearts with her acting

Her debut performance earned her the Best Female Debut Award at the 57th Filmfare Awards, as well as numerous other honours

In 2012, she starred in Habib Faisal's directorial Ishaqzaade alongside Arjun Kapoor, and the film fared well

At the 60th National Film Awards, the actress received a Special Mention Award for her first lead role in Ishaqzaade

Then she starred in Maneesh Sharma's Shuddh Desi Romance, which did quite well at the box office

She later featured in a string of films that fared exceptionally well at the box office

In 2018, she starred in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's film Namaste England, which failed to perform well at the box office

She also spread her charm on the OTT with Ribhu Dasgupta's directorial The Girl On The Train, for which she received a lot of appreciation

Earlier this year, the actress starred in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with debut film co-star Arjun Kapoor, and the audience adored their on-screen chemistry

The actress was last seen in Saina Nehwal's biography. The audience praised her performance and thought she did justice to her part

Parineeti Chopra has proven her versatility with spectacular performances time and again, and has earned her place in the industry as one of the finest actresses

