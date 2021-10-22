oct 22, 2021
Parineeti Chopra’s career timeline
Parineeti Chopra made her Bollywood debut in 2011 with the film Ladies vs. Ricky Bahl as a supporting actress and captured hearts with her acting
Her debut performance earned her the Best Female Debut Award at the 57th Filmfare Awards, as well as numerous other honours
In 2012, she starred in Habib Faisal's directorial Ishaqzaade alongside Arjun Kapoor, and the film fared well
At the 60th National Film Awards, the actress received a Special Mention Award for her first lead role in Ishaqzaade
Then she starred in Maneesh Sharma's Shuddh Desi Romance, which did quite well at the box office
She later featured in a string of films that fared exceptionally well at the box office
In 2018, she starred in Vipul Amrutlal Shah's film Namaste England, which failed to perform well at the box office
She also spread her charm on the OTT with Ribhu Dasgupta's directorial The Girl On The Train, for which she received a lot of appreciation
Earlier this year, the actress starred in the film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar with debut film co-star Arjun Kapoor, and the audience adored their on-screen chemistry
The actress was last seen in Saina Nehwal's biography. The audience praised her performance and thought she did justice to her part
Parineeti Chopra has proven her versatility with spectacular performances time and again, and has earned her place in the industry as one of the finest actresses
