Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

Lifestyle

mAY 27, 2023

Parineeti Chopra's Beauty Lessons

Parineeti suggests drinking plenty of water every day to be hydrated . as it helps in boosting the health of the skin and overall immune system

Stay Hydrated

Image : Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Image : Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

She has also emphasized having a skincare routine on priority for better skin health

Skincare routine

Image : Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Most of the time we have only seen the actress with less makeup and less pigmented makeup looks, which enhances her natural beauty

Simple and natural

Image : Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

You'll always see the actress's nails healthy and well-manicured as she also said that taking care of the nails is as important as taking care of the face

Take care of nails

Image : Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Parineeti never skips her sunscreen, be it shoot days or normal work days, she protects herself from harmful UV rays

Never skip sunscreen

Embrace your hair

The actress always embraces her natural hair and influences people to do the same rather than trying and changing, which would only spoil your hair's health

Image : Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Image : Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

She believes that getting a proper amount of sleep can also help in maintaining healthy and glowing skin as well as your lifestyle

Getting required sleep

Image : Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

She believes in embracing your imperfections and having confidence in your skin. Which is a key to happiness

Love your imperfections

Image : Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Parineeti loves experimenting with different kinds of accessories, be it just simple hair accessories or huge jewelry she always pulls any kind of accessory looks

Experiment with accessories

Image : Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Parineeti Chopra has inspired many youngsters and adults, b promoting self-love and confidence. She believes that beauty comes from within and we should embrace it with love

Be You

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here