Hitarthi Shah

entertainment

JULY 07, 2023

Parineeti-Diljit Dosanjh: Celebs who joined Threads

Sunny set the temperature soaring high as she posted a bikini picture on the app

Sunny Leone

Image: Sunny Leone’s Instagram

The ace singer has joined the new app and created some buzz

Image: Diljit Dosanjh’ Instagram

Diljit Dosanjh

The Devdas star has just created her presence on the app and gained 255K followers

Madhuri Dixit

Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram

The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star has found her "Thread” to her needle and ready to sew some fun on the new app

Kajol

Image: Kajol’s Instagram

Twinkle Khanna

Image: Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram

The star looks elated to join as she posted, “A stitch in time saves nine, but is a thread worth two tweets in a bush? Let’s find out!”

Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram

Parineeti Chopra

The buzz around the app created FOMO which made Parineeti join Threads

The fashion designer has been quite actively sharing post on Threads while her brands have also made their way to the app

Masaba Gupta

Image: Masaba Gupta’s Instagram

The Baahubali star joined the app and posted “I’m th(ready) for this #Let’sGo”

Tamannaah Bhatia

Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram

Varun Sood

Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram

The Roadies star has also become a part of the Threads clan

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

The Judwaa 2 star has been active on the app since she joined

Taapsee Pannu

