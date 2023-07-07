Heading 3
Hitarthi Shah
entertainment
JULY 07, 2023
Parineeti-Diljit Dosanjh: Celebs who joined Threads
Sunny set the temperature soaring high as she posted a bikini picture on the app
Sunny Leone
Image: Sunny Leone’s Instagram
The ace singer has joined the new app and created some buzz
Image: Diljit Dosanjh’ Instagram
Diljit Dosanjh
The Devdas star has just created her presence on the app and gained 255K followers
Madhuri Dixit
Image: Madhuri Dixit’s Instagram
The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai star has found her "Thread” to her needle and ready to sew some fun on the new app
Kajol
Image: Kajol’s Instagram
Twinkle Khanna
Image: Twinkle Khanna’s Instagram
The star looks elated to join as she posted, “A stitch in time saves nine, but is a thread worth two tweets in a bush? Let’s find out!”
Image: Parineeti Chopra’s Instagram
Parineeti Chopra
The buzz around the app created FOMO which made Parineeti join Threads
The fashion designer has been quite actively sharing post on Threads while her brands have also made their way to the app
Masaba Gupta
Image: Masaba Gupta’s Instagram
The Baahubali star joined the app and posted “I’m th(ready) for this #Let’sGo”
Tamannaah Bhatia
Image: Tamannaah Bhatia’s Instagram
Varun Sood
Image: Khushi Kapoor’s Instagram
The Roadies star has also become a part of the Threads clan
Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram
The Judwaa 2 star has been active on the app since she joined
Taapsee Pannu
