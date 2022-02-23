Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
Feb 23, 2022
Parineeti & Priyanka Chopra’s bond
The Chopra sisters
Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are cousins and have a close relationship. Their bond is undeniably strong
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
For the first time, the Chopra sisters were seen working together on Disney's Frozen 2 in Hindi. The two dubbed for the film's main characters, Anna and Elsa
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Work together
In the Hindi version of the film, Parineeti provided the voice of Anna, the younger sister, while Priyanka provided the voice of Elsa
Image: IMDb
The duo have always been one of Bollywood's most adored pairs of sisters, setting major sister goals
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Sister-goals
The Chopra sisters are among the finest actresses in the industry. While Priyanka has emerged as an international icon over the years, her younger sister has left no stone unturned to prove her talent
Image: Pinkvilla
Professional lives
Mimi is the nickname of our desi girl, and Parineeti's nickname is Tisha. On social media, they frequently refer to each other by their nicknames
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Mimi & Tisha
Priyanka Chopra has always rooted for Parineeti and her work. While Parineeti carved her own place in the industry, Mimi Didi stood as a support system for her
Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram
Support system
Mimi and Tisha are both avid travellers who enjoy going on adventures on a regular basis. Here's a throwback picture from their vacation
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Travel junkies
