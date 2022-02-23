Entertainment

 Parineeti & Priyanka Chopra’s bond

The Chopra sisters

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra are cousins and have a close relationship. Their bond is undeniably strong

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

For the first time, the Chopra sisters were seen working together on Disney's Frozen 2 in Hindi. The two dubbed for the film's main characters, Anna and Elsa

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Work together

In the Hindi version of the film, Parineeti provided the voice of Anna, the younger sister, while Priyanka provided the voice of Elsa

Image: IMDb

The duo have always been one of Bollywood's most adored pairs of sisters, setting major sister goals

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Sister-goals

The Chopra sisters are among the finest actresses in the industry. While Priyanka has emerged as an international icon over the years, her younger sister has left no stone unturned to prove her talent

Image: Pinkvilla

Professional lives

Mimi is the nickname of our desi girl, and Parineeti's nickname is Tisha. On social media, they frequently refer to each other by their nicknames

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Mimi & Tisha

Priyanka Chopra has always rooted for Parineeti and her work. While Parineeti carved her own place in the industry, Mimi Didi stood as a support system for her

Image: Priyanka Chopra Instagram

Support system

Mimi and Tisha are both avid travellers who enjoy going on adventures on a regular basis. Here's a throwback picture from their vacation

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Travel junkies

