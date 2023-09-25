Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Entertainment
september 25, 2023
Parineeti-Raghav get married; PICS
Bollywood diva Parineeti Chopra and politician Raghav Chadha made headlines this weekend for their big fat dreamy Punjabi wedding
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
Parineeti and Raghav tied the knot in a beautiful ceremony at The Leela Palace in Udaipur yesterday
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
The newlywed couple dropped a string of wedding pictures officially on their social media handles, much to the delight of their fans
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
Parineeti looked absolutely ethereal in a beige-colored Manish Malhotra lehenga with equally gorgeous jewelry that complemented her outfit
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
Meanwhile, Raghav Chadha looked dapper in a subtle ivory-colored outfit designed by his maternal uncle and fashion designer Pawan Sachdeva
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
The groom and bride sealed the deal with a kiss on forehead and a soft hug
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
Accompanying the pictures, Parineeti and Raghav captioned, "From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other… Our forever begins now"
The lovebirds had concealed their relationship well from the media until they were first spotted together in March 2023 by the paparazzi
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
Raghav and Parineeti got engaged on May 13 this year in an intimate ceremony in Kapurthala House, New Delhi
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
Image: Parineeti Chopra's Instagram
