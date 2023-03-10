Heading 3
Paris Fashion Week ‘23 with Korean stars
Vedangi Joshi
mar 10, 2023
Fashion
Image Credit: Jennie’s Instagram
Jennie
She looks like a white fairy
Image Credit: Taeyong’s Instagram
Taeyong
Taeyong surely knows his style
Image Credit: Dawn’s Instagram
Dawn
Unique as ever
Image Credit: NewJeans’ Twitter
Hyein
Her debut outing was a sure shot at success
Image Credit: Jisoo’s Instagram
Jisoo
Jisoo looks pretty in that purple gown
Image Credit: HyunA’s Instagram
HyunA
HyunA looks flaming hot in that outfit
Image Credit: WinWin’s Instagram
WinWin
WinWin is making our hearts skip a beat
Image Credit: Lee Da Hee’s Instagram
Lee Da Hee
Boss lady in action
Image Credit: Lee Yoo Mi’s Instagram
Lee Yoo Mi
She looks elegant and classy
Image Credit: NMIXX’s Instagram
NMIXX
The NMIXX members look beautiful posing with Karol G
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.