Paris Fashion Week: 

Image: Getty Images

Zendaya

Zendaya was a sight to behold as the actress attended the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week sporting a sheer bodysuit and a blazer

Image: Getty Images

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone exuded chic glam at the Paris Fashion Week as the actress turned up in a mini dress from Louis Vuitton's Resort 2023 collection

Image: Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe Kardashian was spotted making her way to the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week in black spandex leggings and an oversized jacket

Image: Getty Images

Kylie Jenner attended Balenciaga's spring 2023 ready-to-wear show donning a shaggy dress in vibrant fuchsia pink

Kylie Jenner 

Image: Getty Images

Kanye West 

Kanye West made an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week and was also accompanied by his kids at the same

Image: Getty Images

Jared Leto

Jared Leto attended the Business of Fashion Gala at Paris Fashion Week 2022 sporting a purple latex outfit with black leather gloves

Image: Getty Images

Doja Cat 

Doja Cat was spotted at the A.W.A.K.E. runway show wearing a Simon Miller gingham suit along with gold body paint on her face

Image: Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Emily Ratajkowski was spotted attending the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week 2022 and was clicked arriving in a black oversized tracksuit

Image: Getty Images

Hailey Bieber

Hailey Bieber attended the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week 2022 and looked stunning in an all-pink outfit

Image: Getty Images

Ana de Armas and Alicia Vikander

Blonde star Ana de Armas and Irma Vep's Alicia Vikander sat together during Louis Vuitton Show at Paris Fashion Week

