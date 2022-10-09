Paris Fashion Week:
Image: Getty Images
Zendaya
Zendaya was a sight to behold as the actress attended the Valentino show at Paris Fashion Week sporting a sheer bodysuit and a blazer
Image: Getty Images
Deepika Padukone
Deepika Padukone exuded chic glam at the Paris Fashion Week as the actress turned up in a mini dress from Louis Vuitton's Resort 2023 collection
Image: Getty Images
Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian was spotted making her way to the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week in black spandex leggings and an oversized jacket
Image: Getty Images
Kylie Jenner attended Balenciaga's spring 2023 ready-to-wear show donning a shaggy dress in vibrant fuchsia pink
Kylie Jenner
Image: Getty Images
Kanye West
Kanye West made an appearance at the Paris Fashion Week and was also accompanied by his kids at the same
Image: Getty Images
Jared Leto
Jared Leto attended the Business of Fashion Gala at Paris Fashion Week 2022 sporting a purple latex outfit with black leather gloves
Image: Getty Images
Doja Cat
Doja Cat was spotted at the A.W.A.K.E. runway show wearing a Simon Miller gingham suit along with gold body paint on her face
Image: Getty Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Emily Ratajkowski was spotted attending the Balenciaga show at Paris Fashion Week 2022 and was clicked arriving in a black oversized tracksuit
Image: Getty Images
Hailey Bieber
Hailey Bieber attended the Saint Laurent show during Paris Fashion Week 2022 and looked stunning in an all-pink outfit
Image: Getty Images
Ana de Armas and Alicia Vikander
Blonde star Ana de Armas and Irma Vep's Alicia Vikander sat together during Louis Vuitton Show at Paris Fashion Week
