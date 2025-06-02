Heading 3

Sakshi Shelke

 Lifestyle

june 02, 2025

Paris Hilton’s Best Fashion Statements

This dress screamed classy and sexy at the same time. Paris Hilton knows what she is doing in the fashion game!

A Queen in Black

Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram

Paris Hilton looked nothing less than a golden goddess in this deep neck bodycon dress

Golden Goddess

Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram

Paris truly owned the floor she stood on by wearing this blingy purple dress. And those expressions truly helped her with it

Own the Floor

Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram

It's hard to take our eyes off the diva wearing this black dress dripping in crystals made

Bright like a Diamond

Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram

This picture is proof that Paris can pull off both ultra-glamorous and soft looks like these

Slay in a Summer Dress

Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram

Paris went bold with the bling in this outfit; after all, wearing a dress like this is every fashionista’s dream! 

Bold with Bling

Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram

Paris truly ATE in this co-ord fit. That bag was just a cherry on top

Rock the Co-Ord

Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram

Paris turned everyone’s head in this dreamy dress. We can't help but wish this gown were in our closets

Dreamy in Crystals

Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram

Paris truly glowed in this flowy cut-out dress. Those puffy sleeves and sunglasses are just a perfect add-on to this ensemble

Glow in the Flow

Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram

Clearly, Paris has always been THAT fashion girlie, this throwback photo says it all!

Born Fashionista

Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram

