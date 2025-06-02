Heading 3
Sakshi Shelke
Lifestyle
june 02, 2025
Paris Hilton’s Best Fashion Statements
This dress screamed classy and sexy at the same time. Paris Hilton knows what she is doing in the fashion game!
A Queen in Black
Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram
Paris Hilton looked nothing less than a golden goddess in this deep neck bodycon dress
Golden Goddess
Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram
Paris truly owned the floor she stood on by wearing this blingy purple dress. And those expressions truly helped her with it
Own the Floor
Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram
It's hard to take our eyes off the diva wearing this black dress dripping in crystals made
Bright like a Diamond
Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram
This picture is proof that Paris can pull off both ultra-glamorous and soft looks like these
Slay in a Summer Dress
Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram
Paris went bold with the bling in this outfit; after all, wearing a dress like this is every fashionista’s dream!
Bold with Bling
Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram
Paris truly ATE in this co-ord fit. That bag was just a cherry on top
Rock the Co-Ord
Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram
Paris turned everyone’s head in this dreamy dress. We can't help but wish this gown were in our closets
Dreamy in Crystals
Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram
Paris truly glowed in this flowy cut-out dress. Those puffy sleeves and sunglasses are just a perfect add-on to this ensemble
Glow in the Flow
Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram
Clearly, Paris has always been THAT fashion girlie, this throwback photo says it all!
Born Fashionista
Image Source: Paris Hilton Instagram
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.