Heading 3

Pujya Doss

November 22, 2023

Entertainment

Park Bo Young K-dramas, movies to watch

Park Bo Young is one of South Korea’s cutest actresses. Park Bo Young made her first appearance in the short film “Equal,” which was made by her middle school’s video production club

Image: Park Bo Young’s Official Instagram 

At the age of sixteen, she made her first appearance on TV in the show “Secret Campus"

Image: Park Bo Young’s Official Instagram 

Park Bo Young became more popular for her role in the drama Strong Girl Bong Soon. She is also starred in the  Netflix series Daily Dose of Sunshine. Here is the list of her dramas

Image: Park Bo Young’s Official Instagram 

Dong Kyung faces a terminal diagnosis and prays for the world's end. In a twist, doom himself arrives, living with her for her last 100 days

Image: tvN

Doom At Your Service

Se Yeon and Cha Min, reborn with an "Abyss" after death, become investigators in a private law firm. Unveiling mysteries, they navigate their second chance at life

Image: tvN

Abyss

Unemployed Do Bong Soon, gifted with super strength, becomes a CEO's bodyguard. Beyond the job, a unique connection blossoms between them

Image: JTBC

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon

Timid Bong Sun, a chef, is possessed by a seductress ghost. Hilarity ensues as she catches the eye of her crush. This is a supernatural romantic comedy 

Image: tvN

Oh My Ghost

Woo Yeon's high school love, Seung Hee, resurfaces with a wedding invitation after a decade. The film is a heartwarming tale of love and time

Image: CGV

On Your Wedding Day

Job-hunting struggles lead Ra Hee to a newspaper company. Her journey unfolds in this workplace drama

Image: SBS

You Call It Passion

Soon Yi, battling illness, befriends Chul Soo, a wild boy. Their unique connection grows into a heartwarming tale of love in this film

Image: CJ Entertainment

A Werewolf Boy

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here