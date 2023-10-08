Heading 3
Pujya Doss
Entertainment
OCTOBER 08, 2023
Park Bo Young’s Daily Dose of Sunshine
The much-awaited teaser to Park Bo Young starrer Daily Dose of Sunshine is finally unveiled
Image: Netflix
Daily Dose of Sunshine is a webtoon-based K-drama. The webtoon is titled Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards too
Image: Netflix
In the upcoming drama, Park Bo Young will portray the character of Jung Da Eun
Image: Netflix
She undergoes both personal and professional development despite facing challenges at work
Image: Netflix
She is transferred from internal medicine to the mental health department but remains dedicated to her patients
Park Bo Young’s Instagram
On the other hand, Yeon Woo Jin will play the role of Dong Go Yun, a proctologist with a unique personality who finds himself drawn to Da Eun's genuine nature and actions
Image: Netflix
The teaser starts with Song Hyo Shin introducing the newcomer nurse Da-eun to the psychiatric ward where she meets the patients for the first time
Park Bo Young’s Instagram
In the midst of the commotion in the ward, Hyo Shin consoles her by saying that even the darkest of nights will eventually give way to the light of daw
Park Bo Young’s Instagram
The show aims to provide emotional and mental healing, but it brings up a query about the lack of curtains on the windows in the psychiatric ward
Image: Park Bo Young’s Instagram
The series directed by Le Jae Gyu is all set to be released on November 3 on OTT
Image: Netflix
