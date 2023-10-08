Heading 3

Pujya Doss

 Entertainment

OCTOBER 08, 2023

Park Bo Young’s Daily Dose of Sunshine

The much-awaited teaser to Park Bo Young starrer Daily Dose of Sunshine is finally unveiled

Image: Netflix

Daily Dose of Sunshine is a webtoon-based K-drama. The webtoon is titled Morning Comes to Psychiatric Wards too

Image: Netflix 

In the upcoming drama, Park Bo Young will portray the character of Jung Da Eun

Image: Netflix

She undergoes both personal and professional development despite facing challenges at work

Image: Netflix

She is transferred from internal medicine to the mental health department but remains dedicated to her patients

Park Bo Young’s Instagram

On the other hand, Yeon Woo Jin will play the role of Dong Go Yun, a proctologist with a unique personality who finds himself drawn to Da Eun's genuine nature and actions

Image: Netflix

The teaser starts with Song Hyo Shin introducing the newcomer nurse Da-eun to the psychiatric ward where she meets the patients for the first time

Park Bo Young’s Instagram

In the midst of the commotion in the ward, Hyo Shin consoles her by saying that even the darkest of nights will eventually give way to the light of daw

Park Bo Young’s Instagram

The show aims to provide emotional and mental healing, but it brings up a query about the lack of curtains on the windows in the psychiatric ward

Image: Park Bo Young’s Instagram 

The series directed by Le Jae Gyu is all set to be released on November 3 on OTT

Image: Netflix

