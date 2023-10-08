Heading 3
Pratyusha Dash
Entertainment
OCTOBER 08, 2023
Park Eun Bin K-dramas to check out
Park Eun Bin is a Seoul-born South Korean actress on her way to become one of the top cream of the industry
Image credits- Park Eun Bin’s Instagram
Park Eun Bin
She embarked on her journey in 1996 as a child model, setting the stage for her small-screen debut in 1998's White Nights 3.98 as a child actress
Image credits- Park Eun Bin’s Instagram
Park Eun Bin’s debut
Five college students, initially strangers, bond over shared traumas at Belle Epoque and navigate the perils of adulthood together
Hello, My Twenties!
Image credits- JTBC
Lee Da Il, a ghost-catching detective, investigates his sibling's mysterious death. Along the way, he encounters a woman and witnesses a peculiar incident
The Ghost Detective
Image credits- KBS2
Two managers aim to lift their team from the bottom of the league to achieve success
Hot Stove League
Image credits- SBS TV
Judge Lee Jung Joo battles to establish her brother's innocence, as he's wrongly accused of rape and murder. With the assistance of a fellow justice, she fights for justice
Judge vs Judge
Image credits- SBS TV
A woman experiencing a quarter-life crisis abandons her business career to follow her passion for music. Accepted into one of South Korea's top music schools, she soon discovers that her heartstrings are about to play a unique melody of their own
Do You Like Brahms?
Image credits- SBS
Set in the Joseon Dynasty, the Crown Princess sends away her daughter to save her. When the twin son dies, the surviving sister assumes his identity and throne, concealing her true self
The King's Affection
Image credits- KBS2
Woo Young Woo, a young lawyer on the autistic spectrum, possesses a high IQ, remarkable memory, and a creatively unique thought process. However, she grapples with everyday social interactions
Extraordinary Attorney Woo
Image credits-ENA
Castaway Diva is a romantic comedy about a girl who ends up stranded on a deserted island while en route to Seoul for a singing audition. The show will debut soon
Castaway Diva
Image credits-tvN
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.