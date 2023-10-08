Heading 3

OCTOBER 08, 2023

Park Eun Bin K-dramas to check out

Park Eun Bin is a Seoul-born South Korean actress on her way to become one of the top cream of the industry

Image credits- Park Eun Bin’s Instagram

Park Eun Bin

She embarked on her journey in 1996 as a child model, setting the stage for her small-screen debut in 1998's White Nights 3.98 as a child actress

Image credits- Park Eun Bin’s Instagram

Park Eun Bin’s debut

Five college students, initially strangers, bond over shared traumas at Belle Epoque and navigate the perils of adulthood together

Hello, My Twenties!

Image credits- JTBC

Lee Da Il, a ghost-catching detective, investigates his sibling's mysterious death. Along the way, he encounters a woman and witnesses a peculiar incident

The Ghost Detective

Image credits- KBS2

Two managers aim to lift their team from the bottom of the league to achieve success

Hot Stove League

Image credits- SBS TV

Judge Lee Jung Joo battles to establish her brother's innocence, as he's wrongly accused of rape and murder. With the assistance of a fellow justice, she fights for justice

Judge vs Judge

Image credits- SBS TV

A woman experiencing a quarter-life crisis abandons her business career to follow her passion for music. Accepted into one of South Korea's top music schools, she soon discovers that her heartstrings are about to play a unique melody of their own

Do You Like Brahms?

Image credits- SBS

 Set in the Joseon Dynasty, the Crown Princess sends away her daughter to save her. When the twin son dies, the surviving sister assumes his identity and throne, concealing her true self

The King's Affection

Image credits- KBS2

Woo Young Woo, a young lawyer on the autistic spectrum, possesses a high IQ, remarkable memory, and a creatively unique thought process. However, she grapples with everyday social interactions

Extraordinary Attorney Woo

Image credits-ENA

Castaway Diva is a romantic comedy about a girl who ends up stranded on a deserted island while en route to Seoul for a singing audition. The show will debut soon

Castaway Diva

Image credits-tvN

