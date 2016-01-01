Park Gyu Young's K-dramas
Park Gyu Young, born on July 27, 1993, is a popular South Korean actress
Park Gyu Young
She entered the acting scene with her debut in Jo Kwon's music video for Crosswalk in 2016
Acting debut
From 2016 to 2018, Park Gyu Young took on supporting roles in television dramas such as Solomon's Perjury, Rain or Shine, and The Third Charm. Additionally, she made appearances in the web dramas Magic School and Miss Independent Jieun
Minor roles
In 2019, Park Gyu Young took on notable supporting roles in the television dramas Romance Is a Bonus Book and Nokdu Flower
Supporting roles
In 2020, Park Gyu Young secured her first main role in a television series, starring in the K-drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay. She played the second female lead alongside Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Yea Ji
First major role
Park Gyu Young played a significant role in the television series Sweet Home. The show narrates the story of a group of people striving to survive and maintain their humanity as humans transform into savage monsters
Sweet Home
In The Devil's Judge, Park Gyu Young takes on a multi-faceted role as Jinyoung's love interest, childhood friend, and female lead. Her character serves as a lieutenant in the Regional Investigation Unit in this dystopian future narrative
The Devil Judge
In the story, Kim Dal Ri (Park Gyu Young) faces the challenge of saving her family's art museum from financial ruin. The situation takes a turn when Jin Moo Hak (Kim Min Jae), an uneducated businessman, steps in to help, sparking a blossoming romance between them
Dali & Cocky Prince
Seo A Ri (Park Gyu Young) attains overnight social media stardom, but the glitzy and glamorous world of influencers brings with it deadly consequences
Celebrity
In this upcoming K-drama, a woman undergoes a unique curse—every time she kisses someone, she transforms into a dog. To break the curse, she must find a man who holds the key, but the challenge is he has a fear of dogs
A Good Day to Be a Dog