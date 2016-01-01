Heading 3

Pratyusha Dash

september 30,2023

Entertainment

Park Gyu Young's K-dramas

Park Gyu Young, born on July 27, 1993, is a popular South Korean actress

Image credits- Park Gyu Young’s Instagram

Park Gyu Young

She entered the acting scene with her debut in Jo Kwon's music video for Crosswalk in 2016

Image credits- Park Gyu Young’s Instagram

Acting debut

From 2016 to 2018, Park Gyu Young took on supporting roles in television dramas such as Solomon's Perjury, Rain or Shine, and The Third Charm. Additionally, she made appearances in the web dramas Magic School and Miss Independent Jieun

Image credits- Park Gyu Young’s Instagram

Minor roles

In 2019, Park Gyu Young took on notable supporting roles in the television dramas Romance Is a Bonus Book and Nokdu Flower

Image credits- Park Gyu Young’s Instagram

Supporting roles

In 2020, Park Gyu Young secured her first main role in a television series, starring in the K-drama It's Okay to Not Be Okay. She played the second female lead alongside Kim Soo Hyun and Seo Yea Ji

Image credits- tvN

First major role

Park Gyu Young played a significant role in the television series Sweet Home. The show narrates the story of a group of people striving to survive and maintain their humanity as humans transform into savage monsters

Image credits- Netflix

Sweet Home

In The Devil's Judge, Park Gyu Young takes on a multi-faceted role as Jinyoung's love interest, childhood friend, and female lead. Her character serves as a lieutenant in the Regional Investigation Unit in this dystopian future narrative

Image credits-tvN

The Devil Judge

In the story, Kim Dal Ri (Park Gyu Young) faces the challenge of saving her family's art museum from financial ruin. The situation takes a turn when Jin Moo Hak (Kim Min Jae), an uneducated businessman, steps in to help, sparking a blossoming romance between them

Image credits- KBS2

Dali & Cocky Prince

Seo A Ri (Park Gyu Young) attains overnight social media stardom, but the glitzy and glamorous world of influencers brings with it deadly consequences

Image credits- Netflix

Celebrity

Image credits- MBC

In this upcoming K-drama, a woman undergoes a unique curse—every time she kisses someone, she transforms into a dog. To break the curse, she must find a man who holds the key, but the challenge is he has a fear of dogs

A Good Day to Be a Dog

