Pujya Doss

 October 16, 2023

Entertainment

Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young reunion

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon stars reunite on-screen after 6 years for the spin-off Strong Girl Namsoon

Image: JTBC 

The spin-off focuses on three generations of super-strong women

Image: JTBC 

Lee Yoo Mi plays eccentric Gang Nam Soon, Do Bong Soon's cousin, with incredible strength

Image: JTBC 

New stills bring back Ahn Min Hyuk and Do Bong Soon, captivating viewers. Bo Young is seen in the police station from the stills they released

Image: JTBC 

Park Hyung Sik follows to the police station. A three-way encounter with Gil Joong Gan adds to the intrigue

Image: JTBC 

The production team highlights the special appearance of Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik, who initiated the Strong Girl series

Image: JTBC 

The return of Do Bong Soon and Ahn Min Hyuk promises exciting on-screen chemistry

Image: JTBC 

 Fans eagerly celebrated the reunion of these beloved characters to admire their chemistry once again on screen

Image: JTBC 

 Strong Girl Nam Soon continues the legacy of powerful women with their amazing plot

Image: JTBC 

The new cameo refreshed fans’ memories of the exciting rom-com that has been a fan favorite for years

Image: JTBC 

