Park Hyung Sik and Park Bo Young reunion
Strong Woman Do Bong Soon stars reunite on-screen after 6 years for the spin-off Strong Girl Namsoon
The spin-off focuses on three generations of super-strong women
Lee Yoo Mi plays eccentric Gang Nam Soon, Do Bong Soon's cousin, with incredible strength
New stills bring back Ahn Min Hyuk and Do Bong Soon, captivating viewers. Bo Young is seen in the police station from the stills they released
Park Hyung Sik follows to the police station. A three-way encounter with Gil Joong Gan adds to the intrigue
The production team highlights the special appearance of Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik, who initiated the Strong Girl series
The return of Do Bong Soon and Ahn Min Hyuk promises exciting on-screen chemistry
Fans eagerly celebrated the reunion of these beloved characters to admire their chemistry once again on screen
Strong Girl Nam Soon continues the legacy of powerful women with their amazing plot
The new cameo refreshed fans’ memories of the exciting rom-com that has been a fan favorite for years
