Park Hyung Sik's best roles

In The Heirs, Park Hyung Sik portrays Jo Myung Soo, son of the CEO of Victory Law Firm. Quick-witted and playful, he brings humor to the group, often joking around, and shares a close friendship with Young Do and Bo Na
SOURCE: SBS TV
In Strong Girl Bong Soon, Park Hyung Sik plays Ahn Min Hyuk, a charismatic chaebol heir and CEO of a gaming company. Beneath his cheeky demeanor, he hides his pain, forming a close bond with Bong Soon as they work together to tackle kidnapping cases and navigate their growing relationship
SOURCE: JTBC
In Suits, Park Hyung Sik portrays Go Yeon Woo, a brilliant rookie lawyer known for his exceptional memory. Despite lacking a law degree, Yeon Woo impresses with his intellect and becomes a key asset to the law firm Kang & Ham, under the mentorship of Choi Kang Seok
SOURCE: KBS2
In Hwarang, Park Hyung Sik portrays Sammaekjong/Kim Ji Dwi/Jinheung of Silla, the young and cautious King in hiding. Joining the Hwarang under the alias Kim Ji Dwi, he navigates the complexities of royalty and forms bonds with the elite group, unaware of his true identity
SOURCE: KBS2
In High Society, Park Hyung Sik portrays Yoo Chang Soo, a wealthy chaebol who falls for Yoon Ha's best friend, Ji Yi. He grapples with the complexities of relationships and his own desires amidst family and societal expectations
SOURCE: SBS
In Our Blooming Youth, Park Hyung Sik takes on the role of Lee Hwan, a lonely crown prince entangled in a mysterious curse, as he forms an alliance with Min Jae Yi to navigate suspicion and unravel the truth surrounding their respective predicaments
SOURCE: tvN
In Happiness, Park Hyung Sik portrays Jung Yi Hyun, a dedicated and honest detective with longstanding romantic feelings for Yoon Sae Bom. As the Lytta Virus plagues society, Yi Hyun works tirelessly to protect Sae Bom and the community from the apocalyptic aftermath of the failed treatment drug Next
SOURCE: tvN
In Juror 8, Park Hyung Sik portrays Kwon Nam Woo, one of the eight ordinary citizens summoned as jurors in South Korea's first jury trial. His character likely contributes to the diverse perspectives shaping the legal drama
SOURCE: CJV Arthouse
In Soundtrack #1, Park Hyung Sik takes on the role of Han Seon Woo, a photographer. The series explores the dynamics between Seon Woo and his best friend, played by Han So Hee, as they spend two weeks together, delving into their evolving relationship
SOURCE: Disney+
In What Happens to My Family?, Park Hyung Sik plays Cha Dal Bong, the youngest child in the Cha family who grapples with the challenges of securing a stable job. As part of the ensemble cast, his character contributes to the family dynamics and the series' exploration of familial relationships