Park Min-Young is a highly popular South Korean actress who plays the lead role of Kang Ji-Won in the ongoing hit revenge K-drama series Marry My Husband
However, apart from it, some other highly engaging and binge-worthy K-dramas by the actress include When the Weather Is Fine, What’s Wrong With Secretary Kim, and many more
And here is the list of the top 7 Must-watch Park Min Young K-dramas you can't miss
Forecasting Love and Weather Kdrama is a love story between two people, a junior and a senior who work for a weather forecasting company
Forecasting Love and Weather
This Korean drama tells the story of Park Min Young's life as a secretary for the Vice President of a large company. Her boss is smart, rich, and cool, yet arrogant
What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim
Her Private Life
Her private life tells the story of Park Min Young as a curator in an art gallery who also secretly runs a fan website about her favorite idol group
Queen For Seven Days
Queen for Seven Days is a drama that was based on a true story that happened to Lady Shin who married Prince Jinsung in 1499
Healer tells the story of the life of a popular reporter who works for a major broadcasting company. One day, he learns about the truth of a past case and thus he approaches those people in relation to the case to help them
Healer
When The Weather is Fine tells the story of Park Min Young as an ordinary girl with a good personality and cello skills. She easily made friends and began her social life through her skills in playing cello
When The Weather is Fine
Marry My Husband is undoubtedly one of Park Min-Young’s best K-dramas. It's about a woman who was murdered after witnessing her husband's affair with her best friend, returns ten years earlier, and begins her second life