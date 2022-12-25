Heading 3
Park Seo Joon
Acing different genres
Ayushi Agrawal
DEC 24, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
A brief appearance, he showed great potential for the future.
Dream High 2
Image: KBS2
Image: tvN
A Witch’s Love
His first leading role in a drama was opposite Uhm Jung Hwa, the Queen.
Image: MBC
A writer on a mission, he made himself known with this role alongside Jisung and Hwang Jung Eum.
Kill Me, Heal, Me
Image: MBC
Being a boss came naturally to him as seen in this show.
She Was Pretty
Image: KBS2
His saeguk rodeo was a star-studded one and he joined some popular names.
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Image: KBS2
A former taekwondo player, he definitely had the right attitude for one in this.
Fight For My Way
Image: Movie Rock
Midnight Runners
His first leading role in a movie alongside Kang Ha Neul, Park Seo Joon unleashed some nice action.
Romance was his thing as he made it known alongside Park MIn Young.
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim
Image: tvN
Image: JTBC
Running a business and taking revenge was no big deal for this passionate man.
Itaewon Class
Image: News1
The Marvels
Now onto becoming a superhero in his next, Park Seo Joon has been announced as a cast member in The Marvels.
Click Here
For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.