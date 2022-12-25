Heading 3

Park Seo Joon
 Acing different genres

Ayushi Agrawal

DEC 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

A brief appearance, he showed great potential for the future.

Dream High 2

Image: KBS2

Image: tvN

A Witch’s Love

His first leading role in a drama was opposite Uhm Jung Hwa, the Queen.

Image: MBC

A writer on a mission, he made himself known with this role alongside Jisung and Hwang Jung Eum.

Kill Me, Heal, Me

Image: MBC

Being a boss came naturally to him as seen in this show.

She Was Pretty

Image: KBS2

His saeguk rodeo was a star-studded one and he joined some popular names.

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

Image: KBS2

A former taekwondo player, he definitely had the right attitude for one in this.

Fight For My Way

Image: Movie Rock

Midnight Runners

His first leading role in a movie alongside Kang Ha Neul, Park Seo Joon unleashed some nice action.

Romance was his thing as he made it known alongside Park MIn Young.

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim

Image: tvN

Image: JTBC

Running a business and taking revenge was no big deal for this passionate man.

Itaewon Class

Image: News1

The Marvels

Now onto becoming a superhero in his next, Park Seo Joon has been announced as a cast member in The Marvels.

