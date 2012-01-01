Heading 3

june 27, 2024

Entertainment

Park Seo Joon K-drams and Movies to watch

Pujya Doss

Park Seo Joon is one of Korea’s hottest actors. After making his entertainment industry debut in Bang Yong Guk’s I Remember music video, he garnered tons of attention

Image: October Films

He debuted with a role in Dream High School 2 in 2012. Since then, the star has starred in many K-dramas and movies. Here are the most memorable roles of Park Seo Joon

Image: KBS2

In Itaewon Class, Park Seo-Joon plays Park Sae-ro-yi, a troubled young man who runs a bar after his release from prison

Itaewon Class

Image: JTBC

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? tells the story of narcissistic vice-chairman Lee Young-Joon (Park Seo-Joon) who is fighting to keep Kim Mi-so, his secretary of nine years, from quitting

Image: tvN

What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?

Fight For My Way follows a group of young adults who find themselves being the underdogs in the careers they are pursuing. Park Seo Joon's character Ko Dong-man is a mixed-martial arts instructor

Fight For My Way

Image: KBS

Period dramas are a hugely popular genre in South Korean entertainment. It is not a surprise that Park Seo-Joon has a role like this under his belt as well. Park plays Moo-Myung, a lower-class member of society 

Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth

Image: KBS2

Record Of Youth is about three adults trying to make it in the fashion industry. Park Seo-Joon only has a small cameo in Record Of Youth, but fans were happy to see him on the show

Record Of Youth

Image: tvN

She Was Pretty is an adorable comedy with its core message being that there is more to someone than their looks. Park Seo-Joon plays Ji Sung-Joon, an arrogant but likable chief editor of a fashion magazine

She Was Pretty

Image: MBC

Kill Me, Heal Me was a critical and fan success in South Korea. It tackles topics such as disassociative identity disorder and child abuse. The show balances comedy and more serious topics

Kill Me, Heal Me

Image: MBC

A Witch's Love has similar themes to the earlier seasons of TV Land's Younger, since the main relationship is between characters with a sizeable age difference

A Witch's Love

Image: tvN

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here