Park Seo Joon K-drams and Movies to watch

Park Seo Joon is one of Korea’s hottest actors. After making his entertainment industry debut in Bang Yong Guk’s I Remember music video, he garnered tons of attention
Image: October Films
He debuted with a role in Dream High School 2 in 2012. Since then, the star has starred in many K-dramas and movies. Here are the most memorable roles of Park Seo Joon
Image: KBS2
In Itaewon Class, Park Seo-Joon plays Park Sae-ro-yi, a troubled young man who runs a bar after his release from prison
Itaewon Class
Image: JTBC
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim? tells the story of narcissistic vice-chairman Lee Young-Joon (Park Seo-Joon) who is fighting to keep Kim Mi-so, his secretary of nine years, from quitting
Image: tvN
What's Wrong With Secretary Kim?
Fight For My Way follows a group of young adults who find themselves being the underdogs in the careers they are pursuing. Park Seo Joon's character Ko Dong-man is a mixed-martial arts instructor
Fight For My Way
Image: KBS
Period dramas are a hugely popular genre in South Korean entertainment. It is not a surprise that Park Seo-Joon has a role like this under his belt as well. Park plays Moo-Myung, a lower-class member of society
Hwarang: The Poet Warrior Youth
Image: KBS2
Record Of Youth is about three adults trying to make it in the fashion industry. Park Seo-Joon only has a small cameo in Record Of Youth, but fans were happy to see him on the show
Record Of Youth
Image: tvN
She Was Pretty is an adorable comedy with its core message being that there is more to someone than their looks. Park Seo-Joon plays Ji Sung-Joon, an arrogant but likable chief editor of a fashion magazine
She Was Pretty
Image: MBC
Kill Me, Heal Me was a critical and fan success in South Korea. It tackles topics such as disassociative identity disorder and child abuse. The show balances comedy and more serious topics
Kill Me, Heal Me
Image: MBC
A Witch's Love has similar themes to the earlier seasons of TV Land's Younger, since the main relationship is between characters with a sizeable age difference