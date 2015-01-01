Park Seo-joon’s 10 Most Iconic K-Drama Roles

Park Seo-joon plays a resilient man who opens a pub to fight injustice and avenge his father’s death. His fierce determination and underdog story struck a global chord, making this his career-defining role.
Park Sae-royi - Itaewon Class (2020)
Image Credit: JTBC
As a struggling athlete chasing lost dreams, Park portrayed the highs and lows of chasing success. His chemistry with Kim Ji-won and grounded performance won hearts across all age groups.
Ko Dong Man - Fight My Way (2017)
Image Credit: KBS2
He shone as a hilariously narcissistic CEO who falls for his secretary in this romantic comedy. Park’s comedic flair and romantic charm helped this K-drama trend across Netflix charts worldwide.
Lee Young-joon - What’s Wrong with Secretary Kim (2018)
Image Credit: tvN
Set in 1945 Seoul, Park plays a pawnshop owner caught in a supernatural mystery. His gritty, layered acting in this historical thriller was praised for bringing depth to the dark narrative.
Jang Tae-sang - Gyeongseong Creature (2023)
Image Credit: Netflix
Park played a low-born warrior with a secret past in this visually rich period drama. His strong screen presence stood out among the star-studded cast, earning him fan-favorite status.
Kim Sun-woo - Hwarang (2016–2017)
Image Credit: KBS2
He portrayed a successful editor reunited with his first love in this heartfelt rom-com. Park balanced humor, pride, and vulnerability with ease, proving his romantic lead potential.
Ji Sung-joon - She Was Pretty (2015)
Image Credit: MBC
In this noona romance, Park charmed viewers as a free-spirited man healing from past wounds. His sweet and grounded portrayal made the age-gap love story feel real and relatable.
Yoon Dong-ha - A Witch’s Romance (2014)
Image Credit: tvN
Park brought heart and humor as a protective twin brother with secrets of his own. His role added lightness and warmth to the drama’s emotional weight.
Oh Ri-on - Kill Me, Heal Me (2015)
Image Credit: MBC
Though a cameo, his appearance as a top actor created a buzz and delighted fans. It was a fun meta moment for viewers who follow both his real and reel lives.
Song Min-soo - Record of Youth (2020)
Image Credit: tvN
As the energetic and brave police cadet Park Ki-joon, Park Seo-joon delivered a perfect mix of action and comedy. His chemistry with Kang Ha-neul and sharp timing made this role one of his most iconic big-screen performances.