Park Seo Joon's Best
K-dramas And Movies

Sugandha Srivastava

April 17, 2023

Entertainment

Park Seo Joon plays the lead role of Park Sae Ro Yi, a young man who seeks revenge on the person who caused his father's death and opens a restaurant in Itaewon

Itaewon Class

Source: JTBC

Park Seo Joon stars as Lee Young Joon, a narcissistic CEO who falls in love with his secretary, played by Park Min Young

What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?

Source: tvN

Park Seo Joon plays Ko Dong Man, a former Taekwondo player who dreams of becoming a mixed martial arts fighter

Fight for My Way

Source: KBS2

Park Seo Joon stars as Hee Yeol, a police academy student who teams up with his friend to solve a kidnapping case

Midnight Runners

Source: Movie Rock, Lotte Entertainment

Park Seo Joon plays the role of Ji Sung Joon, a successful editor who reunites with his childhood friend who has drastically changed her appearance

She Was Pretty

Source: MBC 

Park Seo Joon has a cameo appearance in this drama as a popular actor who eventually befriends the lead

Record of Youth

Source: tvN

Park Seo Joon plays Moo Myung/Sun Woo, a member of the Hwarang, an elite group of male youth in the Silla dynasty who are trained in the arts of war

Hwarang: Poet Warrior Youth

Source: KBS2

Park Seo Joon stars as Yong Hoo, a martial arts fighter who battles evil forces with the help of a priest

The Divine Fury

Source: KeyEast Studio 706

Park Seo Joon plays Oh Ri On, a successful author and the brother of the lead character, who is secretly investigating his family's past

Kill Me, Heal Me

Source: MBC

Park Seo Joon plays the role of Yoon Dong Ha, a young man who falls in love with a much older woman who happens to be a witch

A Witch's Love

Source: tvN

