Park Seo Joon plays the lead role of Park Sae Ro Yi, a young man who seeks revenge on the person who caused his father's death and opens a restaurant in Itaewon

Park Seo Joon stars as Lee Young Joon, a narcissistic CEO who falls in love with his secretary, played by Park Min Young
What's Wrong with Secretary Kim?
Source: tvN
Park Seo Joon plays Ko Dong Man, a former Taekwondo player who dreams of becoming a mixed martial arts fighter
Fight for My Way
Source: KBS2
Park Seo Joon stars as Hee Yeol, a police academy student who teams up with his friend to solve a kidnapping case
Midnight Runners
Source: Movie Rock, Lotte Entertainment
Park Seo Joon plays the role of Ji Sung Joon, a successful editor who reunites with his childhood friend who has drastically changed her appearance
She Was Pretty
Source: MBC
Park Seo Joon has a cameo appearance in this drama as a popular actor who eventually befriends the lead
Record of Youth
Source: tvN
Park Seo Joon plays Moo Myung/Sun Woo, a member of the Hwarang, an elite group of male youth in the Silla dynasty who are trained in the arts of war
Hwarang: Poet Warrior Youth
Source: KBS2
Park Seo Joon stars as Yong Hoo, a martial arts fighter who battles evil forces with the help of a priest
The Divine Fury
Source: KeyEast Studio 706
Park Seo Joon plays Oh Ri On, a successful author and the brother of the lead character, who is secretly investigating his family's past
Kill Me, Heal Me
Source: MBC
Park Seo Joon plays the role of Yoon Dong Ha, a young man who falls in love with a much older woman who happens to be a witch
A Witch's Love
Source: tvN
