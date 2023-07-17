Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 17, 2023
Parth Samthaan
confirms dating
Parth Samthaan kick-started his acting career with Gumrah: End of Innocence in 2012
Debut
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
The actor rose to fame with his role as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and its seasons
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
Fame
Parth won the hearts of the viewers again with his role as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Popular
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
The talented star is popular among female fans and he enjoys a huge fan following
Fanbase
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
Dating
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya host spilled beans about being committed
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
Happy Ending
The Khatra Khatra Khatra guest commented that he is in a "Climax space” and there might be a happy ending soon
The Savdhaan India fame revealed that there is a lot of drama but he hopes that there will not be any heartbreaks
Drama
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
The Yeh Hai Aashiqui actor believes that one falls in love organically and it can happen more than once
Organic
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
Under wraps
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
The 'Best Friends Forever?' actor has kept the identity of his girlfriend under wraps. But he broke hearts as he confirmed dating
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
Samthaan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the movie Ghudchadi. His fans are excited to see him on the big screen
Upcoming work
