Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

JULY 17, 2023

Parth Samthaan
confirms dating 

Parth Samthaan kick-started his acting career with Gumrah: End of Innocence in 2012

Debut

Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

The actor rose to fame with his role as Manik Malhotra in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan and its seasons

Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

Fame

Parth won the hearts of the viewers again with his role as Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Popular

Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

The talented star is popular among female fans and he enjoys a huge fan following

Fanbase

Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

Dating

Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

In an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya host spilled beans about being committed

Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

Happy Ending

The Khatra Khatra Khatra guest commented that he is in a "Climax space” and there might be a happy ending soon

The Savdhaan India fame revealed that there is a lot of drama but he hopes that there will not be any heartbreaks

Drama

Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

The Yeh Hai Aashiqui actor believes that one falls in love organically and it can happen more than once

Organic

Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

Under wraps

Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

The 'Best Friends Forever?' actor has kept the identity of his girlfriend under wraps. But he broke hearts as he confirmed dating

Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram

Samthaan is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the movie Ghudchadi. His fans are excited to see him on the big screen

 Upcoming work

