Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

JULY 18, 2023

Parth Samthaan’s crazy fan encounters 

Parth Samthaan captured the attention of the viewers with his amazing performance in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan 

Fame

The actor swooned hearts with his role as Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay 

Opportunity 

The Gumrah: End of Innocence debutant is an Internet sensation and he enjoys a huge fan-following 

Popularity 

Recently, Samthaan confirmed that he is in a relationship. This has broken many hearts 

Dating 

Weird incident 

The Best Friends Forever star revealed that a fan wrote his name with a compass. This incident creeped him out 

Clubbing fun 

The Savdhaan India fame disclosed a funny incident where two girls were pulling each other’s hair in a bar to gain his attention 

The Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 artist likes to handle his female fans delicately. He ensures that there is a smile on their faces 

Female attention 

The Mein Hero Boll Raha Hu protagonist revealed that a fan has done crazy things due to an obsession and made attempts to reach out to him unethically 

Crazy things 

Attraction 

The Yeh Hai Aashiqui hero commented that he is attracted to people who are not trying to be someone else 

The Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the movie Ghudchadhi 

Future venture

