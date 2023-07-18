Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
JULY 18, 2023
Parth Samthaan’s crazy fan encounters
Parth Samthaan captured the attention of the viewers with his amazing performance in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan
Fame
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
The actor swooned hearts with his role as Anurag Basu in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
Opportunity
The Gumrah: End of Innocence debutant is an Internet sensation and he enjoys a huge fan-following
Popularity
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
Recently, Samthaan confirmed that he is in a relationship. This has broken many hearts
Dating
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
Weird incident
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
The Best Friends Forever star revealed that a fan wrote his name with a compass. This incident creeped him out
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
Clubbing fun
The Savdhaan India fame disclosed a funny incident where two girls were pulling each other’s hair in a bar to gain his attention
The Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2 artist likes to handle his female fans delicately. He ensures that there is a smile on their faces
Female attention
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
The Mein Hero Boll Raha Hu protagonist revealed that a fan has done crazy things due to an obsession and made attempts to reach out to him unethically
Crazy things
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
Attraction
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
The Yeh Hai Aashiqui hero commented that he is attracted to people who are not trying to be someone else
Image: Parth Samthaan’s Instagram
The Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya actor is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the movie Ghudchadhi
Future venture
