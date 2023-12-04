Heading 3

Priyanshi Shah

Entertainment

 December 04, 2023

Party songs ft. Badshah

This party song by Badshah has catchy lyrics that is enough to make the crowd groove with an energetic vibe

DJ Waley Babu

Video Source: Youtube Sony Music India

This rap song with Hindi and English lyrics has amazing addictive beats 

Video Source: Youtube Sony Music India

Mercy

The amazing song from movie Veere di Wedding has the best touch of catchy line and Badshah’s rap

Tareefan

Image Source: Imdb

This song by Badshah is perfect to get your party started with full lively vibes

Buzz

Video Source: Youtube Sony Music India

This punjabi song is perfect for all the dance enthusiasts to lit up the dance floor

Proper Patola

Image source- badboyshah

This upbeat party track celebrates the joy of partying and is perfect to lift up the mood

Abhi toh party shuru hui hai

Image Source: Imdb

The song dedicated to girls is known for it groovy beats and one of the popular choices for the party

She move it like

Video Source: Youtube Sony Music India

This fun and energetic is the right choice to set up the party mood

Aaj raat ka scene

Image source- badboyshah

Kala chasma

Image Source: Imdb

The go-to song for all youngsters has been a massic hits because of its cathay tunes and lyrics

With its catchy lyrics, this peppy party song tops the list of creating the hot party vibes

Garmi

 Video source- badboyshah

