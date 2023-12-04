Heading 3
Priyanshi Shah
Entertainment
December 04, 2023
Party songs ft. Badshah
This party song by Badshah has catchy lyrics that is enough to make the crowd groove with an energetic vibe
DJ Waley Babu
Video Source: Youtube Sony Music India
This rap song with Hindi and English lyrics has amazing addictive beats
Video Source: Youtube Sony Music India
Mercy
The amazing song from movie Veere di Wedding has the best touch of catchy line and Badshah’s rap
Tareefan
Image Source: Imdb
This song by Badshah is perfect to get your party started with full lively vibes
Buzz
Video Source: Youtube Sony Music India
This punjabi song is perfect for all the dance enthusiasts to lit up the dance floor
Proper Patola
Image source- badboyshah
This upbeat party track celebrates the joy of partying and is perfect to lift up the mood
Abhi toh party shuru hui hai
Image Source: Imdb
The song dedicated to girls is known for it groovy beats and one of the popular choices for the party
She move it like
Video Source: Youtube Sony Music India
This fun and energetic is the right choice to set up the party mood
Aaj raat ka scene
Image source- badboyshah
Kala chasma
Image Source: Imdb
The go-to song for all youngsters has been a massic hits because of its cathay tunes and lyrics
With its catchy lyrics, this peppy party song tops the list of creating the hot party vibes
Garmi
Video source- badboyshah
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.