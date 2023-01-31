Heading 3
Pathaan Global Box Office Record
Entertainment
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Akriti Anand
JAN 31, 2023
Image: YRF Instagram
The film was released on January 25 and it collected Rs 55 crores
Day 1
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
The film earned Rs 68 crores on Republic Day
Day 2
Celebs who love floral lehenga
Kiara Advani inspired makeup
Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram
The film crossed Rs 150 crores in India in three days
Day 3
Image: YRF Instagram
On the fourth day, Shah Rukh Khan starrer entered the Rs 200 crore club
Day 4
Image: YRF Instagram
Fans loved Pathaan and on the fifth day of its release, it earned Rs 250 crores
Day 5
Image: YRF Instagram
Pathaan created records on the sixth day as it became the fastest Hindi film to reach 300 crores
Day 6
Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram
Pathaan became the first Indian film in the country to remain on the top
North America
Image: Pinkvilla
The film was loved so much across the globe that in the last five days, it has earned Rs 550 crores
Worldwide box office
Image: Pinkvilla
Pathaan is the first Indian film in Indonesia to cross $200K in the weekend
Indonesia
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.