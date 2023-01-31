Heading 3

Pathaan Global Box Office Record

Entertainment

>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>

Akriti Anand

JAN 31, 2023

Image: YRF Instagram

The film was released on January 25 and it collected Rs 55 crores

Day 1

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

The film earned Rs 68 crores on Republic Day

Day 2

Celebs who love floral lehenga

Kiara Advani inspired makeup

Image: Shah Rukh Khan Instagram

The film crossed Rs 150 crores in India in three days

Day 3

Image: YRF Instagram

On the fourth day, Shah Rukh Khan starrer entered the Rs 200 crore club

Day 4

Image: YRF Instagram

Fans loved Pathaan and on the fifth day of its release, it earned Rs 250 crores

Day 5

Image: YRF Instagram

Pathaan created records on the sixth day as it became the fastest Hindi film to reach 300 crores

Day 6

Image: Deepika Padukone Instagram

Pathaan became the first Indian film in the country to remain on the top

North America

Image: Pinkvilla

The film was loved so much across the globe that in the last five days, it has earned Rs 550 crores

Worldwide box office

Image: Pinkvilla

Pathaan is the first Indian film in Indonesia to cross $200K in the weekend

Indonesia

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here