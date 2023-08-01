Heading 3

Pathaan-RRKPK: Day 1 collection of films 

The fans were pleased with King Khan’s return to the big screens! Pathaan earned a whopping amount of 55 crores on day 1 

Pathaan 

Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram

The fans were excited to witness Prabhas and Kriti Sanon share screen space. This movie earned 32.5 crores on its first day 

Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram 

Adipurush 

This Ranbir-Shraddha starrer managed to earn 14 crores on the first day of its theatrical release 

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar 

Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram 

The fans were disappointed with KKBKKJ but it opened the collection with 13.5 crores 

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan 

Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram 

Bholaa

Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram 

This movie featured Ajay Devgn in the lead. It collected 10.50 crores on day 1 

Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram 

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani 

The old charm of Bollywood has returned with RRKPK! It opened with a collection of 10.50 crores

Kartik and Kiara teamed up once again for this movie. Their Jodi received love with a collection of 8.75 crores 

Satyaprem Ki Katha 

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram 

This movie is adored by many people. It earned an amount of 7.50 crores on its first day 

The Kerala Story 

Image: Adah Sharma’s Instagram 

Shehzada

Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram 

The Kartik-Kriti Jodi won hearts but it performed average with an opening collection of 5.50 crores 

Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram 

The fans were charmed with the fresh Jodi of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan! The movie earned 5.25 crores on the first day of its release 

 Zara Hatke Zara Bachke 

