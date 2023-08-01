Heading 3
Pathaan-RRKPK: Day 1 collection of films
The fans were pleased with King Khan’s return to the big screens! Pathaan earned a whopping amount of 55 crores on day 1
Pathaan
Image: Shah Rukh Khan’s Instagram
The fans were excited to witness Prabhas and Kriti Sanon share screen space. This movie earned 32.5 crores on its first day
Image: Kriti Sanon's Instagram
Adipurush
This Ranbir-Shraddha starrer managed to earn 14 crores on the first day of its theatrical release
Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar
Image: Shraddha Kapoor’s Instagram
The fans were disappointed with KKBKKJ but it opened the collection with 13.5 crores
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan
Image: Salman Khan’s Instagram
Bholaa
Image: Ajay Devgn’s Instagram
This movie featured Ajay Devgn in the lead. It collected 10.50 crores on day 1
Image: Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
The old charm of Bollywood has returned with RRKPK! It opened with a collection of 10.50 crores
Kartik and Kiara teamed up once again for this movie. Their Jodi received love with a collection of 8.75 crores
Satyaprem Ki Katha
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
This movie is adored by many people. It earned an amount of 7.50 crores on its first day
The Kerala Story
Image: Adah Sharma’s Instagram
Shehzada
Image: Kartik Aaryan’s Instagram
The Kartik-Kriti Jodi won hearts but it performed average with an opening collection of 5.50 crores
Image: Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram
The fans were charmed with the fresh Jodi of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan! The movie earned 5.25 crores on the first day of its release
Zara Hatke Zara Bachke
