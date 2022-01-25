Entertainment
Patriotic films to watch on Republic Day
Shershaah
The 2021 release directed by Vishnuvardhan, stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead. The biographical film tells the story of Captain Vikram Batra's bravery
Image: IMDb
The Vicky Kaushal starrer portrayed the historic surgical strike that took place in India in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. The film was a box office success
Image: IMDb
URI: The Surgical StrikE
Rang De Basanti
The 2006 release starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Siddharth and Kunal Kapoor
Image: IMDb
The film is an ideal blend of entertainment and a social message. It went on to become a huge success
Image: IMDb
The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial, starring Aamir Khan, is an all-time blockbuster that evokes a sense of patriotism with the sport of cricket in the film
Image: IMDb
Lagaan
The Kabir Khan directorial starred Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It was inspired by the events of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks
Image: IMDb
Phantom
Raazi
The Meghna Gulzar film, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, depicts the story of a young Indian spy and her efforts and courage to assist her nation
Image: IMDb
The Raja Krishna Menon directorial starred Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. The film is one of the most acclaimed patriotic films
Image: IMDb
Airlift
The 2002 release, starring Ajay Devgn, is a biographical period film based on the life of Bhagat Singh
Image: IMDb
The Legend Of Bhagat Singh
The Shoojit Sircar directorial, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, is based on the biography of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh. The film received widespread acclaim
Image: IMDb
Sardar Udham
