Jan 25, 2022

Patriotic films to watch on Republic Day

Shershaah

The 2021 release directed by Vishnuvardhan, stars Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani in the lead. The biographical film tells the story of Captain Vikram Batra's bravery

Image: IMDb

The Vicky Kaushal starrer portrayed the historic surgical strike that took place in India in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack. The film was a box office success

Image: IMDb

URI: The Surgical StrikE

Rang De Basanti

The 2006 release starred Aamir Khan, Sharman Joshi, R Madhavan, Soha Ali Khan, Atul Kulkarni, Siddharth and Kunal Kapoor

Image: IMDb

The film is an ideal blend of entertainment and a social message. It went on to become a huge success

Image: IMDb

The Ashutosh Gowariker directorial, starring Aamir Khan, is an all-time blockbuster that evokes a sense of patriotism with the sport of cricket in the film

Image: IMDb

Lagaan

The Kabir Khan directorial starred Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif in the lead roles. It was inspired by the events of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks

Image: IMDb

Phantom

Raazi

The Meghna Gulzar film, starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, depicts the story of a young Indian spy and her efforts and courage to assist her nation

Image: IMDb

The Raja Krishna Menon directorial starred Akshay Kumar and Nimrat Kaur in the lead roles. The film is one of the most acclaimed patriotic films

Image: IMDb

Airlift

The 2002 release, starring Ajay Devgn, is a biographical period film based on the life of Bhagat Singh

Image: IMDb

The Legend Of Bhagat Singh

The Shoojit Sircar directorial, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role, is based on the biography of Indian revolutionary Udham Singh. The film received widespread acclaim

Image: IMDb

Sardar Udham

