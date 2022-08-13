Heading 3
Patriotic South films to watch
Priyanka Goud
AUGUST 14, 2022
Roja
Blockbuster Tamil films of the 90s, Roja starring Arvind Swami and Madhoo Shah continues to be everyone's favourite even today. Directed by Mani Ratnam, Roja is the first film to explore the complicated security situation of Kashmir on celluloid
Bombay
Directed by Mani Ratnam, Bombay tells the story of religious tensions between Hindu and Muslim communities after the demolition of the Babri Masjid. Romance, BGM and patriotism will give you goosebumps
Indian
Director Shankar’s 1996 blockbuster Indian reminds us that patriotism is not what you say but how you practice. Kamal Haasan is a treat to watch in the film
Khadgam
Ravi Teja and Prakash Raj's Telugu film Khadgam is a Telugu film that will strike the right chord of patriotism. The film shows us how communal hatred plays straight into the hands of extremists
Vedam
Krish's directorial Vedam starring Allu Arjun, Manchu Manoj, and other star-studded is one of the best Telugu movies. The movie was made in the aftermath of the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks and will keep you hooked on the screens
Helmed by Priyadarshan, Kaalapani talks about the lives of Indian freedom fighters imprisoned in the cellular jail of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands during British rule. Featuring Mohanlal, the film was honoured with 3 National Awards in 1995
Major
Major starring Telugu actor Adivi Sesh is based on the life of Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who sacrificed his life during the unfortunate 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. It was released recently and became a blockbuster hit
Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
Chiranjeevi and Nayanthara's Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy shows the love towards ‘Bharat Maa’, and guess, this is a perfect watch for this weekend. The film fights with the British army in order to save his motherland, India
Alluri Seetharama Raju
This 1974 film starring NT Rama Rao is a biopic of a freedom fighter from Andhra Pradesh called Alluri Seetharama Raju. This movie was South India's first Cinemascope film
