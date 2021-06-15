Pearl V Puri’s success story June 15, 2021
Pearl V Puri was born in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh. Later his family shifted to Agra. Even though his father wanted him to join the family business, he had decided to become an actor
Pearl came to Mumbai and started his career in the entertainment industry with modelling
He appeared in many brands’ advertisements
Pearl V Puri made his acting debut in 2013 by appearing as a supporting character in Sony TV’s Dil Ki Nazar Se Khoobsurat
He was cast to play the lead character for the first time in Star Plus’ romantic drama Phir Bhi Naa Maane: Badtameez Dil
In the next couple of years, Pearl appeared in many television series including Meri Saasu Maa, Naagarjuna: Ek Yoddha and Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon
Pearl V Puri also starred in the third season of Ekta Kapoor’s supernatural fantasy drama, Naagin 3
The actor was acknowledged with many awards for his performance in Naagin 3, making him a household name
Pearl also made it to The Times of India’s Most Desirable Men, Top 50 Desirable Men List and the Television Personality List by Biz Asia
In 2019, he played the lead role in Bepanah Pyaar that went ahead to become very popular
