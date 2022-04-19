Entertainment

Priyanka Goud

APR 19, 2022

Pearle Maaney & her cute daughter Nila

Adorable family

Image: Pearle Maaney Instagram

The new mommy Pearle Maaney shared a photo of Nila sleeping in her lap while she looks romantically into the eyes of her actor-husband

Baptism day

Image: Pearle Maaney Instagram

Little Nila looked cute as a button at her baptism as she wore an off-white dress and posed with her parents

Pearle shared a series of pics cuddling the toddler to wish her on her birthday with a lovely note

Image: Pearle Maaney Instagram

Cuddles and kisses

Pearle Maaney shared a heartwarming photo with her 'little sunshine' Nila as posed at the window and we are all hearts

Sunshine

Image: Pearle Maaney Instagram

Pearle enjoyed playtime with her little munchkin on their balcony and it's all things cute. Called it a ‘chilling session.’

Image: Pearle Maaney Instagram

Playtime with mommy

Image: Pearle Maaney Instagram

As Nila turned one year old, Pearle and her husband hosted a jungle-themed party and looked adorable as they twinned in cowboy & girl looks

Jungle themed party

Image: Pearle Maaney Instagram

Pearle and Nila made for the best mommy and daughter pair as they flaunted their happy smiles in the pic

Bundle of joy

Image: Pearle Maaney Instagram

Cutest pic indeed, Pearle held Nila in her arms and & their uncanny resemblance are too hard to miss out

Cuteness overloaded

Image: Pearle Maaney Instagram

The mommy and daughter had fun at the beach as they clicked for a stunning pic amid the breathtaking sunset. Called herself ‘moon and Nila sun’

Beach time

