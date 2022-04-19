Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
APR 19, 2022
Pearle Maaney & her cute daughter Nila
Adorable family
Image: Pearle Maaney Instagram
The new mommy Pearle Maaney shared a photo of Nila sleeping in her lap while she looks romantically into the eyes of her actor-husband
Baptism day
Image: Pearle Maaney Instagram
Little Nila looked cute as a button at her baptism as she wore an off-white dress and posed with her parents
Pearle shared a series of pics cuddling the toddler to wish her on her birthday with a lovely note
Image: Pearle Maaney Instagram
Cuddles and kisses
Pearle Maaney shared a heartwarming photo with her 'little sunshine' Nila as posed at the window and we are all hearts
Sunshine
Image: Pearle Maaney Instagram
Pearle enjoyed playtime with her little munchkin on their balcony and it's all things cute. Called it a ‘chilling session.’
Image: Pearle Maaney Instagram
Playtime with mommy
Image: Pearle Maaney Instagram
As Nila turned one year old, Pearle and her husband hosted a jungle-themed party and looked adorable as they twinned in cowboy & girl looks
Jungle themed party
Image: Pearle Maaney Instagram
Pearle and Nila made for the best mommy and daughter pair as they flaunted their happy smiles in the pic
Bundle of joy
Image: Pearle Maaney Instagram
Cutest pic indeed, Pearle held Nila in her arms and & their uncanny resemblance are too hard to miss out
Cuteness overloaded
Image: Pearle Maaney Instagram
The mommy and daughter had fun at the beach as they clicked for a stunning pic amid the breathtaking sunset. Called herself ‘moon and Nila sun’
Beach time
