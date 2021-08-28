A peek at Tiger Shroff’s chiselled frame 28-08
2021
Not every actor in the Bollywood industry can entice you over and again with his fit frame and a killer smile! But Tiger Shroff pretty well knows how to do it with his signature bare-body looks
Whether he is enjoying his days on a beach or showing off his washboard abs, there’s not a moment when we want to shift our focus!
The fact that he spends a lot of time in the gym, either practising martial arts or simply working out, clearly shows his hard-earned gains!
In a pair of tropical-print boxer shorts and a bare upper body, we get to see the best of Tiger Shroff’s fittest look in full light
Also during those moments when he is just giving us a stare wearing nothing but a pair of red shorts only!
While his entire body is well sculpted, it is specially his eight-pack abs that take away the cake!
Along with his abs, his muscular biceps and perfect shoulders also give a structured look to his upper body
Tiger knows how to maintain a healthy lifestyle besides his vigorous workout routine and he doesn’t mind flaunting his shape every now and then!
And whenever he does so, he makes sure to document it!
Although we have seen an array of his shirtless looks by now, we surely would not mind looking at some more in the future too!
For more updates on Tiger Shroff, and entertainment, follow Pinkvilla