april 28, 2024

Entertainment

Perfect K-pop spring playlist

Pratyusha Dash

Image Credits-Starship Entertainment

IVE’s Kitsch

In the spring season, new fashion trends emerge, and IVE's "Kitsch" celebrates individuality and confidence in one's unique fashion sense while also setting new trends

No spring playlist is truly complete without this iconic song. It dominated the charts as the No. 1 hit in Korea back in 2012, and ever since, whenever March and April come around, it echoes everywhere

Image Credits- CJ E&M

Busker Busker’s Cherry Blossom Ending

This iconic song, coupled with its mesmerizing music video, exudes such aesthetic appeal, making it the perfect soundtrack for embracing the poppy spring vibes

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

Lee Hi’s Hold My Hand

Onew's O (Circle), spotlights spring among the four seasons. With its R&B vibe and unique electronic elements, this soothing track draws parallels between seasonal change and the circle of life

Image Credits- SM Entertainment 

SHINee’s Onew’s O (Circle)

BOL4 is renowned for its refreshing, trendy, and feel-good songs! Their distinctive voice lends a unique and special touch to their music

Image Credits- King Records

BOL4’s Bom

Fans were excited for Wendy and Eric Nam's iconic collaboration in Spring Love, a perfect Kpop tune as winter fades and spring begins to bloom

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

Eric Nam, Red Velvet’s Wendy’s Spring Love

Ah, the spring air has a way of stirring up nostalgia like no other season. And what better song to transport you back to those cherished memories than this one?

BTS’ Spring Day

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Despite its upbeat sound, the lyrics of "Lilac" carry a deeper meaning. IU bids farewell to her lover as spring comes to an end, pondering the bittersweet nature of their breakup

Image Credits- EDAM Entertainment

IU’s Lilac

This viral song has captured the hearts of many Engenes, with its melodic tune and lyrics that center around love through a Polaroid picture. Its upbeat vibe is perfect for spring

ENHYPEN’s Polaroid Love

Image Credits- BELIFT LAB

ILLIT's debut song quickly became a hit, topping charts with its girly and trendy vibe. Its upbeat rhythm and cute lyrics make it a go-to for daydreaming about crushes, especially as spring arrives

ILLIT’s Magnetic

Image Credits- ADOR

