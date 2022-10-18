Photo Diary:
Zac Efron through the years
Surabhi Redkar
OCT 18, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Getty Images
Troy Bolton Days
This photo will get everyone who grew up watching High School Musical nostalgic as it captures Zac Efron in his Troy Bolton days from the Dinsey film
Image: Getty Images
Red Carpet Throwback
This photo is from Zac's early red-carpet appearances in his career. The photo showcases the actor at 2006 Creative Arts Awards
Image: Getty Images
Suited Up
This click of Zac Efron flaunting his happy smile is from 2007 when the actor suited up in black for the Hairspray premiere
Image: Getty Images
Zac and Vanessa Hudgen's photo from the premiere of High School Musical 3 showcases the duo looking all grown up, especially Efron with his hairdo
All Grown Up
Image: Getty Images
Beefed Up
This captures Zac Efron in his post-High School Musical phase as the actor beefed up for his role in The Lucky One
Image: Getty Images
Zac's crew cut
Around 2012, we saw another side of Zac Efron as the actor not only beefed up his physique but also donned a crew cut as he said goodbye to his boyish looks
Image: Getty Images
Rockstar Vibes
Zac Efron's charm has been that he can shift from being an absolute sweetheart to bad boy rockstar vibes in seconds and this look captures that
Image: Getty Images
Baywatch Bod
Zac Efron left his fans thirsting over his chiselled body in Baywatch as the actor showed a massive physical transformation
Image: Getty Images
Going Platinum Blonde
Zac Efron showed he can pull off any look with style when he dyed his hair platinum blonde and carried it off with panache only few can