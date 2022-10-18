Heading 3

Photo Diary:

Zac Efron through the years

Surabhi Redkar

OCT 18, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Troy Bolton Days

This photo will get everyone who grew up watching High School Musical nostalgic as it captures Zac Efron in his Troy Bolton days from the Dinsey film

Red Carpet Throwback

This photo is from Zac's early red-carpet appearances in his career. The photo showcases the actor at 2006 Creative Arts Awards

Suited Up

This click of Zac Efron flaunting his happy smile is from 2007 when the actor suited up in black for the Hairspray premiere

Zac and Vanessa Hudgen's photo from the premiere of High School Musical 3 showcases the duo looking all grown up, especially Efron with his hairdo

All Grown Up

Beefed Up

This captures Zac Efron in his post-High School Musical phase as the actor beefed up for his role in The Lucky One

Zac's crew cut

Around 2012, we saw another side of Zac Efron as the actor not only beefed up his physique but also donned a crew cut as he said goodbye to his boyish looks

Rockstar Vibes

Zac Efron's charm has been that he can shift from being an absolute sweetheart to bad boy rockstar vibes in seconds and this look captures that

Baywatch Bod

Zac Efron left his fans thirsting over his chiselled body in Baywatch as the actor showed a massive physical transformation

Going Platinum Blonde

Zac Efron showed he can pull off any look with style when he dyed his hair platinum blonde and carried it off with panache only few can

