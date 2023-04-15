APRIL 15, 2023
Physical transformation of celebs for movies
These actors are truly passionate about their work and are not scared to undergo physical transformations for their roles
Actor’s Dedication
For her movie, Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee transformed herself into an athlete body and nailed the role
Taapsee Pannu
Kriti gained 15 kgs for her movie Mimi as she played a role of a pregnant woman. She then lost 15 kgs for her song Param Sundari
Kriti Sanon
Vicky had to lose 13 kgs in 3 months to play the character of young Sardar Udham in his movie
Vicky Kaushal
Rajkummar Rao
Rajkummar is a perfectionist as he has gone through many physical transformations for his movies like ‘Trapped’, ‘Behen hogi teri’ and then ‘Badhaai Do’
For his latest movie Toofan, Farhan had to lose and gain weight for his character Aziz and posted about his journey on social media
Farhan Akhtar
Who can forget his transformation for his movie Sanju which is based on the real life of Sanjay Dutt. For every phase of his life, Ranbir had to work on his body
Ranbir Kapoor
From Super 30 to War, Hrithik went under major body transformation and made us realise that anything is possible
Hrithik Roshan
He is truly dedicated towards his craft. He worked on his body for his movie Padmavat and then got in shape for Gully Boy and then again trained for 83 where he played the role of Kapil Dev
Ranveer Singh
Priyanka Chopra successfully portrayed the character of boxer Mary Kom. To prepare for the role, she underwent an intense physical training program that lasted for four months
Priyanka Chopra
