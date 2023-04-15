Heading 3

APRIL 15, 2023

Physical transformation of celebs for movies

Image- Varun Dhawan’s Instagram 

These actors are truly passionate about their work and are not scared to undergo physical transformations for their roles

Actor’s Dedication

Image- Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

For her movie, Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee transformed herself into an athlete body and nailed the role

Taapsee Pannu

Kriti gained 15 kgs for her movie Mimi as she played a role of a pregnant woman. She then lost 15 kgs for her song Param Sundari

Image- Kriti Sanon’s Instagram

Kriti Sanon

Vicky had to lose 13 kgs in 3 months to play the character of young Sardar Udham in his movie

Image- Vicky Kaushal’s Instagram

Vicky Kaushal

Image- Rajkummar Rao’s Instagram

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar is a perfectionist as he has gone through many physical transformations for his movies like ‘Trapped’, ‘Behen hogi teri’ and then ‘Badhaai Do’

For his latest movie Toofan, Farhan had to lose and gain weight for his character Aziz and posted about his journey on social media

Image- Farhan Akhtar’s Instagram

Farhan Akhtar

Who can forget his transformation for his movie Sanju which is based on the real life of Sanjay Dutt. For every phase of his life, Ranbir had to work on his body

Image- Kunal Gir’s Instagram

Ranbir Kapoor

From Super 30 to War, Hrithik went under major body transformation and made us realise that anything is possible

Image- Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram

Hrithik Roshan

He is truly dedicated towards his craft. He worked on his body for his movie Padmavat and then got in shape for Gully Boy and then again trained for 83 where he played the role of Kapil Dev

Image- Ranveer Singh’s Instagram

Ranveer Singh

Priyanka Chopra successfully portrayed the character of boxer Mary Kom. To prepare for the role, she underwent an intense physical training program that lasted for four months

Image- Priyanka Chopra’s Instagram

Priyanka Chopra

