PICS: Alia Bhatt is a sunkissed beauty

Sneha Hiro

OCT 24, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

10 years special

On completing 10 years in Bollywood, Alia shared this gorgeous selfie with her fans

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Vacay diaries

Throwback to Alia's sunkissed selfie from her European vacay with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Happy puppy

While shooting in the UK for her Hollywood debut film, she shared this happy picture on Instagram while enjoying the greenery

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Sunshine beauty

The actress looks like a ray of sunshine while soaking up the sun in the UK

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Sunfie

Alia's sunfie is all things gorgeous!

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Vision in white

In this one, Alia radiates a natural glow while sporting a white saree

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Hide n seek

When Alia played hide and seek with a flower while soaking up the sun

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Beach bum

Alia got the perfect lighting while striking a pose in a blue bikini by the beach on a sunny day!

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Natural beauty

The mommy-to-be is a natural beauty and this picture proves it all

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

One with the BFFs

Alia and her BFFs dished out major friendship goals in this beach picture

