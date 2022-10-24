Heading 3
PICS: Alia Bhatt is a sunkissed beauty
Sneha Hiro
OCT 24, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
10 years special
On completing 10 years in Bollywood, Alia shared this gorgeous selfie with her fans
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Vacay diaries
Throwback to Alia's sunkissed selfie from her European vacay with her husband, Ranbir Kapoor.
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Happy puppy
While shooting in the UK for her Hollywood debut film, she shared this happy picture on Instagram while enjoying the greenery
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sunshine beauty
The actress looks like a ray of sunshine while soaking up the sun in the UK
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Sunfie
Alia's sunfie is all things gorgeous!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Vision in white
In this one, Alia radiates a natural glow while sporting a white saree
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Hide n seek
When Alia played hide and seek with a flower while soaking up the sun
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Beach bum
Alia got the perfect lighting while striking a pose in a blue bikini by the beach on a sunny day!
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Natural beauty
The mommy-to-be is a natural beauty and this picture proves it all
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
One with the BFFs
Alia and her BFFs dished out major friendship goals in this beach picture