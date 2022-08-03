Heading 3

PICS: Katrina Kaif exudes desi vibes

Anjali Sinha

AUGUST 4, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looks flawless in this pink saree with beautiful borders. She also donned a black bindi to complete her look

Pretty in pink

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

We cannot keep our eyes off Katrina’s desi avatar as she looks gorgeous in a blue saree

Beautiful in blue

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She donned a floral pink saree during her wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal

Floral love

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

The actress stunned everyone in an orange netted saree with a plunging neckline blouse

Festive ready

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Desi vibes

The Phone Bhoot actress donned a floral lehenga with red full sleeves blouse and stole our hearts

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looks gorgeous in this floral white lehenga and long jhumkas

All about flowers

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She dished out major desi girl vibes in this embellished saree with mirrorwork

Hey Beautiful

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina opted for a shimmery golden saree with tassel detailing and looked breathtaking

Rise & Shine

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

She looks ravishing in a red printed saree with a sleeveless blouse

Lady in red

Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram

Katrina looks stunning in this pink floral saree with a matching belt

Stunner

