Heading 3
PICS: Katrina Kaif exudes desi vibes
Anjali Sinha
AUGUST 4, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looks flawless in this pink saree with beautiful borders. She also donned a black bindi to complete her look
Pretty in pink
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
We cannot keep our eyes off Katrina’s desi avatar as she looks gorgeous in a blue saree
Beautiful in blue
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She donned a floral pink saree during her wedding with actor Vicky Kaushal
Floral love
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
The actress stunned everyone in an orange netted saree with a plunging neckline blouse
Festive ready
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Desi vibes
The Phone Bhoot actress donned a floral lehenga with red full sleeves blouse and stole our hearts
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looks gorgeous in this floral white lehenga and long jhumkas
All about flowers
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She dished out major desi girl vibes in this embellished saree with mirrorwork
Hey Beautiful
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina opted for a shimmery golden saree with tassel detailing and looked breathtaking
Rise & Shine
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
She looks ravishing in a red printed saree with a sleeveless blouse
Lady in red
Image: Katrina Kaif Instagram
Katrina looks stunning in this pink floral saree with a matching belt
Stunner
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Kiara’s skincare & makeup regime