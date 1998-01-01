Piku & more;

Heading 3

Saloni Arora

SEPT 26, 2022

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the perfect film to watch with your family. The movie, high on drama, still lives in the hearts of millions

Dil Dhadakne Do

Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do featuring Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and Anushka Sharma shows love and affection between a family

Piku

Starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan, Piku shows how a daughter takes care of his elderly father

We are Family

We are Family is the remake of the 1998 film Stepmom. The film features Kajol, Arjun Rampal, and Kareena Kapoor

Badhaai Ho

This Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer underlined the topic of embracing personal shame and breaking societal norms

Vicky Donor

Ayushmann Khurrana’s Vicky Donor triggered conversations around sperm donation and infertility

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Filmmakers have started throwing light on topics untouched. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, based on the LGBTQ community, is one such movie you should watch with your parents

Angrezi Medium

Another gem is Irrfan Khan’s starrer Angrezi Medium. This film depicts how a father leaves no stones unturned to fulfill his daughter’s dreams

In this film, Aamir Khan’s character helps an 8-year-old child suffering from dyslexia

Taare Zameen Par

Gunjan Saxena

Starring Janhvi, the film is an ode to Gunjan Saxena’s journey that earned her the name: The Kargil Girl. The movie also shows how Gunjan’s father pushed her to fulfill her dreams

