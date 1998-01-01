Piku & more;
10 family entertainers
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham
Karan Johar’s Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham is the perfect film to watch with your family. The movie, high on drama, still lives in the hearts of millions
Dil Dhadakne Do
Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do featuring Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra, and Anushka Sharma shows love and affection between a family
Piku
Starring Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Irrfan Khan, Piku shows how a daughter takes care of his elderly father
We are Family is the remake of the 1998 film Stepmom. The film features Kajol, Arjun Rampal, and Kareena Kapoor
Badhaai Ho
This Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer underlined the topic of embracing personal shame and breaking societal norms
Vicky Donor
Ayushmann Khurrana’s Vicky Donor triggered conversations around sperm donation and infertility
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan
Filmmakers have started throwing light on topics untouched. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, based on the LGBTQ community, is one such movie you should watch with your parents
Angrezi Medium
Another gem is Irrfan Khan’s starrer Angrezi Medium. This film depicts how a father leaves no stones unturned to fulfill his daughter’s dreams
In this film, Aamir Khan’s character helps an 8-year-old child suffering from dyslexia
Taare Zameen Par
Gunjan Saxena
Starring Janhvi, the film is an ode to Gunjan Saxena’s journey that earned her the name: The Kargil Girl. The movie also shows how Gunjan’s father pushed her to fulfill her dreams
