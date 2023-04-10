Heading 3
Pinkvilla Style Icons 2: Iconic Moments
APRIL 10, 2023
Image Credit: Pinkvilla
Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 witnessed this amazing father-daughter duo aka Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor moment
Father-daughter moment
Image Credit: Pinkvilla
DSP rocked the stage with an amazing dance performance with Shriya Saran
Shriya Saran’s dance
Image Credit: Pinkvilla
Kiara Advani and Pooja Hegde share a cute moment during the award night
When Ki Met Poo
Image Credit: Pinkvilla
Pooja Hegde shook a leg with DSP on the stage to her song, 'Seeti Maar'
Pooja Hegde’s dance
Image Credit: Pinkvilla
Pooja Hegde shares a cute moment with Sivakarthikeyan after receiving her award
Pooja Hegde’s moment with Sivakarthikeyan
Image Credit: Pinkvilla
Maniesh Paul, known for his humour, made Vidya danced to his tunes on the stage
Vidya Balan’s moment
Image Credit: Pinkvilla
Pinkvilla Style Icons 2 captured an amazing moment between Javed Akhtar and Govinda
Javed-Govinda moment
Image Credit: Pinkvilla
Ayushmann Khurrana and Arjun Kapoor are looking handsome while enjoying the award night
Dashing men
Image Credit: Pinkvilla
Rani Mukerji and Rakul Preet Singh share a laugh during the award show Pic: Mailed
Divas’ moment
Image Credit: Pinkvilla
Rohit Shetty is hugging Govinda while the latter receives an award at Pinkvilla Style Icons 2
Govinda receiving an award
