Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: TV Stars

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor won many hearts at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards with his chivalrous attitude. Nakuul Mehta, who is known for experimenting with his style, shared an adorable moment as he held Jankee’s hand while getting clicked
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh hold hands
Image source- Pinkvilla Telly instagram
Naagin 6 lead Tejasswi Prakash took the glam quotient to the next level at the awards as she sported a red cut out and flared mini dress. Her short hair accentuated the look
Tejasswi Prakash's Red look
Gorgeous actress Jasmin Bhasin looked stylish in a metallic lavender outfit and gladiator footwear. Her curls complimented her outfit
Dazzling Jasmin Bhasin
The style icon of telly industry, Hina Khan made a statement in a strapless black gown and a choker style studded neckpiece. Her messy hairbun and makeup were flawless
Hina Khan's exotic vibes
Nia Sharma stole the limelight as she wore a stunning black gown with risque cuts. Her hand gloves and pearl necklace exuded vintage vibes
Nia Sharma's ultra glam look
Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were unmissable at the event. They won the Most Stylish Couple Award and Karan was in awe of his ladylove as he kissed her
Karan Kundrra kisses Tejasswi Prakash
Deemed as the most fashionable couple of the Telly world, they were seen hugging as they posed together at the event
Karan and Tejasswi's squishy hug
Rithvik Dhanjani looked dapper in black formals paired with black shoes and posed for the paps
Rithvik Dhanjani's stylish poses
Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia looked absolutely adorable in this blush pink shimmery dress. It had feathery detail at bottom. She spread her infectious smile on the red carpet
Urvashi Dholakia's delightful laugh
Mandira Bedi looked like a diva in a bright red suit. She paired it with a deep neck top and white heels
Mandira Bedi'a power suit look
Molkki star Amar Upadhyay looked snazzy in the casual pant suit look which he paired with white shoes. He was accompanied by his wife as they were captured on the red carpet
Amar Upadhyay posing with wife
Maniesh Paul grabbed attention with his black blazer. He paired the look with matching shoes but what caught our eyes was his moustache
Maniesh Paul's moustache look
