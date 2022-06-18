Heading 3

Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards: TV Stars

Arushi Srivastava

JUNE 18, 2022

TELEVISION

Image source- Pinkvilla Telly instagram

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor won many hearts at the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards with his chivalrous attitude. Nakuul Mehta, who is known for experimenting with his style, shared an adorable moment as he held Jankee’s hand while getting clicked

 Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh hold hands

Image source- Pinkvilla Telly instagram

Naagin 6 lead Tejasswi Prakash took the glam quotient to the next level at the awards as she sported a red cut out and flared mini dress. Her short hair accentuated the look

Tejasswi Prakash's Red look

Image source- Pinkvilla Telly instagram

Gorgeous actress Jasmin Bhasin looked stylish in a metallic lavender outfit and gladiator footwear. Her curls complimented her outfit

  Dazzling Jasmin Bhasin

Image source- Pinkvilla Telly instagram

The style icon of telly industry, Hina Khan made a statement in a strapless black gown and a choker style studded neckpiece. Her messy hairbun and makeup were flawless

  Hina Khan's exotic vibes

Image source- Pinkvilla Telly instagram

Nia Sharma stole the limelight as she wore a stunning black gown with risque cuts. Her hand gloves and pearl necklace exuded vintage vibes

 Nia Sharma's ultra glam look

Image source- Pinkvilla Telly instagram

Lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash were unmissable at the event. They won the Most Stylish Couple Award and Karan was in awe of his ladylove as he kissed her

 Karan Kundrra kisses   Tejasswi Prakash 

Image source- Pinkvilla Telly instagram

Deemed as the most fashionable couple of the Telly world, they were seen hugging as they posed together at the event

  Karan and Tejasswi's          squishy hug

Image source- Pinkvilla Telly instagram

Rithvik Dhanjani looked dapper in black formals paired with black shoes and posed for the paps

  Rithvik Dhanjani's        stylish poses

Image source- Pinkvilla Telly instagram

Naagin 6 actress Urvashi Dholakia looked absolutely adorable in this blush pink shimmery dress. It had feathery detail at bottom. She spread her infectious smile on the red carpet

 Urvashi Dholakia's   delightful laugh

Image source- Pinkvilla Telly instagram

Mandira Bedi looked like a diva in a bright red suit. She paired it with a deep neck top and white heels

  Mandira Bedi'a                power  suit look

Image source- Pinkvilla Telly instagram

Molkki star Amar Upadhyay looked snazzy in the casual pant suit look which he paired with white shoes. He was accompanied by his wife as they were captured on the red carpet

 Amar Upadhyay   posing with wife

Image source- Pinkvilla Telly instagram

Maniesh Paul grabbed attention with his black blazer. He paired the look with matching shoes but what caught our eyes was his moustache

 Maniesh Paul's   moustache look

