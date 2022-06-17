Heading 3

Pinkvilla Style Icons: Kriti to Sara

Sampriti Dutta

JUNE 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

Janhvi looked sensual in a gorgeous black deep-cut, slit dress that fit her like a glove

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Kriti looked no less than a royal in a bling corset dress. Her beautiful smile lit up her entire look and honestly, she looked ethereal

Kriti Sanon

Image: Pinkvilla

Manushi looked smart and bold with her twist of gorgeous in a satin white pant-suit attire that she paired up with a lacy bralette

Manushi Chhillar

Image: Pinkvilla

Let’s be honest here- Kiara Advani’s stylist needs a raise! Kiara looked resplendent in her lavender gown

Kiara Advani

Image: Pinkvilla

Masaba donned a boss-lady look as she paired her oversized black coat with a sheer skirt. She turned heads in her stunning look

Masaba Gupta

Image: Pinkvilla

Make some noise for the absolutely gorgeous Vaani Kapoor! Vaani rocked her gown and made our hearts flutter

Shanaya Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

Parineeti Chopra’s super adorable, unique look won our hearts and honestly, she is the best person to pull off this look!

Parineeti Chopra

Image: Pinkvilla

Anusha Dandekar’s bold outfit turned heads and made everyone go ‘wow’. The gorgeous celebrity paired the look with a pleated hairstyle

Anusha Dandekar

Okay, Sara?! She took our breath away with this extraordinary look of hers. The sensual outfit flaunted her perfect physique

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Image: Pinkvilla

Sunny Leone was the epitome of sophistication and elegance in her royal blue gown. Her look made us fall in love with her all over again

Sunny Leone

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Disha Patani-inspired party dresses

Click Here