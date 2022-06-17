Heading 3
Pinkvilla Style Icons: Kriti to Sara
Sampriti Dutta
JUNE 17, 2022
Image: Pinkvilla
Janhvi looked sensual in a gorgeous black deep-cut, slit dress that fit her like a glove
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Kriti looked no less than a royal in a bling corset dress. Her beautiful smile lit up her entire look and honestly, she looked ethereal
Kriti Sanon
Image: Pinkvilla
Manushi looked smart and bold with her twist of gorgeous in a satin white pant-suit attire that she paired up with a lacy bralette
Manushi Chhillar
Image: Pinkvilla
Let’s be honest here- Kiara Advani’s stylist needs a raise! Kiara looked resplendent in her lavender gown
Kiara Advani
Image: Pinkvilla
Masaba donned a boss-lady look as she paired her oversized black coat with a sheer skirt. She turned heads in her stunning look
Masaba Gupta
Image: Pinkvilla
Make some noise for the absolutely gorgeous Vaani Kapoor! Vaani rocked her gown and made our hearts flutter
Shanaya Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
Parineeti Chopra’s super adorable, unique look won our hearts and honestly, she is the best person to pull off this look!
Parineeti Chopra
Image: Pinkvilla
Anusha Dandekar’s bold outfit turned heads and made everyone go ‘wow’. The gorgeous celebrity paired the look with a pleated hairstyle
Anusha Dandekar
Okay, Sara?! She took our breath away with this extraordinary look of hers. The sensual outfit flaunted her perfect physique
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Image: Pinkvilla
Sunny Leone was the epitome of sophistication and elegance in her royal blue gown. Her look made us fall in love with her all over again
Sunny Leone
