Heading 3
Pinkvilla Style Icons: Ranveer to Arjun
Anjali Sinha
JUNE 17, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Pinkvilla
The actor looked handsome in his black tuxedo, with a matching shirt, trousers and a pair of formal shoes
Varun Dhawan
Image: Pinkvilla
The star looked dapper in an all-black ensemble. His checkered shirt is unmissable
Kartik Aaryan
Image: Pinkvilla
The actor exuded charm as always in a black attire. He also took a moment to pose for the cameras
Ranveer Singh
Image: Pinkvilla
The evergreen actor wore a green pantsuit with multi-coloured shirt and white sneakers
Anil Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
The ‘Nikamma' actor made heads turn in a black suit. His OOTN was indeed worth-taking notes
Abhimanyu Dassani
Image: Pinkvilla
The actor looked stylish as he walked the red carpet in classic striped pant-suit
Arjun Kapoor
Image: Pinkvilla
The multi-talented actor looked hot in a funky black jacket paired with matching trousers
Ayushmann Khurrana
Image: Pinkvilla
Sidharth went for a bright orange suit and pulled it off effortlessly
Sidharth Malhotra
The filmmaker looked sharp and suave in a printed black suit. He also wore a chain with a cross
Karan Johar
Image: IMDb
Image: Pinkvilla
The ace actor donned a maharaja suit and looked handsome
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Romantic films by Imtiaz Ali