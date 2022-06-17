Heading 3

Pinkvilla Style Icons: Ranveer to Arjun

Anjali Sinha

JUNE 17, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Pinkvilla

The actor looked handsome in his black tuxedo, with a matching shirt, trousers and a pair of formal shoes

Varun Dhawan

Image: Pinkvilla

The star looked dapper in an all-black ensemble. His checkered shirt is unmissable

Kartik Aaryan

Image: Pinkvilla

The actor exuded charm as always in a black attire. He also took a moment to pose for the cameras

Ranveer Singh

Image: Pinkvilla

The evergreen actor wore a green pantsuit with multi-coloured shirt and white sneakers

Anil Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

The ‘Nikamma' actor made heads turn in a black suit. His OOTN was indeed worth-taking notes

Abhimanyu Dassani

Image: Pinkvilla

The actor looked stylish as he walked the red carpet in classic striped pant-suit

Arjun Kapoor

Image: Pinkvilla

The multi-talented actor looked hot in a funky black jacket paired with matching trousers

Ayushmann Khurrana

Image: Pinkvilla

Sidharth went for a bright orange suit and pulled it off effortlessly

Sidharth Malhotra

The filmmaker looked sharp and suave in a printed black suit. He also wore a chain with a cross

Karan Johar

Image: IMDb

Image: Pinkvilla

The ace actor donned a maharaja suit and looked handsome

Nawazuddin Siddiqui

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: 10 Romantic films by Imtiaz Ali

Click Here