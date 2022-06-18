Pinkvilla Style Icons: Top Highlights

Heading 3
Sara Ali Khan, who had won the Super Stylish Actor - Female (Popular Choice) Award, was seen flaunting her moves as she stepped down from the stage
Sara’s unmissable moves
Video: Pinkvilla
Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan were seen coming together for a perfect click on the red carpet
Quad Squad
Video: Hype PR Instagram
Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, who are gearing up for the release of JugJugg Jeeyo, brought together all the celebs on the stage and made them do the Nach Punjaabban hook step
Nach Punjaabban fever
Video: Pinkvilla
Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor had set the red carpet on fire with their moves and went on to share a warm hug
Ranveer-Anil’s red carpet dhamaka
Image: Pinkvilla
Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan made heads turn as they twinned in black on the red carpet of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards
Sara-Varun twin in black
Video: Pinkvilla
Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan was all smiles as he posed with Param Sundari aka Kriti Sanon on the red carpet
Shehzada with his Param Sundari
Image: Pinkvilla
Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor were seen rooting for their industry friends at the award ceremony and enjoyed every bit of it
Ranveer-Arjun root for friends
Video: Pinkvilla
Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon’s chemistry was on point as they came together on the red carpet
The Nazm Nazm moment
Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who had shared the screen in Love Aaj Kal, came together on the red carpet after a long time
Sara- Kartik together
Video: Pinkvilla
Video: Ranveer Singh Instagram
Ranveer shared a video giving a glimpse of his fun moments from the event and it was a treat to watch
Ranveer Singh’s fun moments
Video: Ayushmann Khurrana Instagram
Ayushmann also shared a video summarising his golden moments from the awards night
Ayushmann’s golden moments
