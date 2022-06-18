Pinkvilla Style Icons: Top Highlights

Heading 3

Sara Ali Khan, who had won the Super Stylish Actor - Female (Popular Choice) Award, was seen flaunting her moves as she stepped down from the stage

Sara’s unmissable moves

Varun Dhawan, Kriti Sanon, Sara Ali Khan, and Kartik Aaryan were seen coming together for a perfect click on the red carpet

Quad Squad

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani, who are gearing up for the release of JugJugg Jeeyo, brought together all the celebs on the stage and made them do the Nach Punjaabban hook step

Nach Punjaabban fever

Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor had set the red carpet on fire with their moves and went on to share a warm hug

Ranveer-Anil’s red carpet dhamaka

Sara Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan made heads turn as they twinned in black on the red carpet of the Pinkvilla Style Icons Awards

Sara-Varun twin in black

Shehzada actor Kartik Aaryan was all smiles as he posed with Param Sundari aka Kriti Sanon on the red carpet

Shehzada with his Param Sundari

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor were seen rooting for their industry friends at the award ceremony and enjoyed every bit of it

Ranveer-Arjun root for friends

Ayushmann Khurrana and Kriti Sanon’s chemistry was on point as they came together on the red carpet

The Nazm Nazm moment

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who had shared the screen in Love Aaj Kal, came together on the red carpet after a long time

Sara- Kartik together

Ranveer shared a video giving a glimpse of his fun moments from the event and it was a treat to watch

Ranveer Singh’s fun moments

Ayushmann also shared a video summarising his golden moments from the awards night

Ayushmann’s golden moments

