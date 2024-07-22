Heading 3

Players with the longest wingspan in NBA

He had the longest wingspan in NBA history, measuring 8 feet, 6 inches. Manute Bol had a career spanning over 12 years

Manute Bol

He stands 7’6” tall and has an 8-foot-2-inch wingspan. Over the past few years, this player has performed in China

 Tacko Fall

This rookie player has already broken several records. Victor has an 8-foot wingspan

Victor Wembanyama

Amazingly, this Boston Celtics legend has an 8-foot-0 wingspan despite being 6’10” tall

 Kevin McHale

With a 7’10” wingspan, Mo Bamba had the longest wingspan as an active player before Victor Wembanyama

 Mo Bamba

He is admired for his incredible game, and his 7’10” wingspan adds more to his stellar reputation

 Boban Marjanovic

Known for being a skilled rebounder and shot blocker, Rudy Gobert has a 7-foot-9-inch wingspan 

Rudy Gobert

He is not only one of the tallest players in the history of NBA but he also has a wingspan of 7’9”

Walter Tavares

At seven feet one inch tall with a seven-foot-eight wingspan, he was the MVP of the 1972 NBA Finals

Wilt Chamberlain 

Specialized in rebounding skills, this player’s wingspan is 7’8″, and his standing vertical jump is 38 inches

Dwight Howard 

