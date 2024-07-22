Heading 3
Players with the longest wingspan in NBA
He had the longest wingspan in NBA history, measuring 8 feet, 6 inches. Manute Bol had a career spanning over 12 years
Manute Bol
Image Credits: Getty
He stands 7’6” tall and has an 8-foot-2-inch wingspan. Over the past few years, this player has performed in China
Tacko Fall
Image Credits: Getty
This rookie player has already broken several records. Victor has an 8-foot wingspan
Victor Wembanyama
Image Credits: Getty
Amazingly, this Boston Celtics legend has an 8-foot-0 wingspan despite being 6’10” tall
Kevin McHale
Image Credits: Getty
With a 7’10” wingspan, Mo Bamba had the longest wingspan as an active player before Victor Wembanyama
Mo Bamba
Image Credits: Getty
He is admired for his incredible game, and his 7’10” wingspan adds more to his stellar reputation
Image Credits: Getty
Boban Marjanovic
Known for being a skilled rebounder and shot blocker, Rudy Gobert has a 7-foot-9-inch wingspan
Image Credits: Getty
Rudy Gobert
He is not only one of the tallest players in the history of NBA but he also has a wingspan of 7’9”
Walter Tavares
Image Credits: Getty
At seven feet one inch tall with a seven-foot-eight wingspan, he was the MVP of the 1972 NBA Finals
Wilt Chamberlain
Image Credits: Getty
Specialized in rebounding skills, this player’s wingspan is 7’8″, and his standing vertical jump is 38 inches
Dwight Howard
Image Credits: Getty
