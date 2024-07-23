Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
Sports
july 23, 2024
Players With the Most Appearances in NHL All-Star Games
The NHL All-Star Game is an exhibition ice hockey tournament that takes place during the regular National Hockey League (NHL) season
What is the NHL All-Star Game?
It brings together the most exceptional players for an exhibition of skill and competition
What's more!
The funds generated from the game contribute to the players' pension fund, and the winning team receives $1,000,000 to donate to a charity of their choice
What About Funds?
Here are the top five players who have graced the All-Star stage time and again
The List
He participated in the NHL All-Star Game with an impressive 23 times throughout his career
Gordie Howe
Ray was selected to participate in the NHL All-Star Game 19 times
Ray Bourque
Wayne made 18 appearances in NHL All-Star Games
Wayne Gretzky
Frank Mahovlich participated in the NHL All-Star Games for a span of 16 years from 1959 to 1974
Frank Mahovlich
Mark Messier was selected to participate in the NHL All-Star Game an impressive 16 times
Mark Messier
Wayne Gretzky tops the list with 25 points, including 13 goals and 12 assists in 18 games
NHL All-Star Statistical Leaders
