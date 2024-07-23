Heading 3

Players With the Most Appearances in NHL All-Star Games

The NHL All-Star Game is an exhibition ice hockey tournament that takes place during the regular National Hockey League (NHL) season

What is the NHL All-Star Game?

It brings together the most exceptional players for an exhibition of skill and competition

 What's more! 

The funds generated from the game contribute to the players' pension fund, and the winning team receives $1,000,000 to donate to a charity of their choice 

What About Funds? 

Here are the top five players who have graced the All-Star stage time and again

 The List 

He participated in the NHL All-Star Game with an impressive 23 times throughout his career 

 Gordie Howe

Ray was selected to participate in the NHL All-Star Game 19 times 

Ray Bourque

Wayne made 18 appearances in NHL All-Star Games 

Wayne Gretzky

Frank Mahovlich participated in the NHL All-Star Games for a span of 16 years from 1959 to 1974 

Frank Mahovlich

Mark Messier was selected to participate in the NHL All-Star Game an impressive 16 times

Mark Messier

Wayne Gretzky tops the list with 25 points, including 13 goals and 12 assists in 18 games 

NHL All-Star Statistical Leaders

