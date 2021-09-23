sept 23, 2021

The playful side of Vijay Devarakonda

Vijay Devarakonda has a very cool and laid back personality

He loves to play and spend time with his pets and as it goes unsaid, anyone who is loved by their pets is a fun man

The Liger star shared this picture of him smiling and captioned it as, “Food makes me happy.”

He unleashed the child in him and found happiness in striking the axe right on point

The Arjun Reddy star often takes time from his busy schedule to play board games with his family members

His selfie with Izabelle Leite with a funny tongue-out expression is cute

Vijay’s laid back look here from the set shows the cool side of him

We are crushing over his candid picture here

He loves to take adventurous trips and visit places other than the most-visited top tourist destinations

His uber-cool picture with Ranveer Singh set the Internet on fire

He is close to his friends and family and is indeed a fun guy who loves to have it all.

