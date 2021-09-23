sept 23, 2021
The playful side of Vijay Devarakonda
Vijay Devarakonda has a very cool and laid back personality
He loves to play and spend time with his pets and as it goes unsaid, anyone who is loved by their pets is a fun man
The Liger star shared this picture of him smiling and captioned it as, “Food makes me happy.”
He unleashed the child in him and found happiness in striking the axe right on point
The Arjun Reddy star often takes time from his busy schedule to play board games with his family members
His selfie with Izabelle Leite with a funny tongue-out expression is cute
Vijay’s laid back look here from the set shows the cool side of him
We are crushing over his candid picture here
He loves to take adventurous trips and visit places other than the most-visited top tourist destinations
His uber-cool picture with Ranveer Singh set the Internet on fire
He is close to his friends and family and is indeed a fun guy who loves to have it all.
For more updates on Hina Khan and fashion,
follow Pinkvilla