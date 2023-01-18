JAN 18, 2023
Pokiri to Baba: South movies re-released
Those who follow South cinema closely will know that numerous movies of South heartthrobs such as Mahesh Babu's Pokiri, and Rajinikanth's Baba have been re-released in the recent past. Here is the full list.
Image: IMDb
The re-release trend
Image: IMDb
Mahesh Babu starrer Pokiri was among the first few movies to be re-released. The much-appreciated venture made it to the theaters of Telugu states on the superstar's birthday last year.
Pokiri
Image: IMDb
Superstar Rajinikanth's supernatural thriller Baba was re-packed for movie buffs and released again in both Tamil and Telugu states.
Baba
Image: IMDb
Power Star Pawan Kalyan's fans got to witness the action comedy Jalsa again in 4k on 2nd September last year in 2022.
Jalsa
Image: IMDb
Prabhas fronted 2009 action thriller Billa was remastered in 4K, and released on Radhe Shyam star's birthday on October 23rd in 2022.
Billa
Image: IMDb
The 2012 romantic psychological thriller 3 featuring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan was re-released in Telugu states this year.
3
Jr NTR’s action comedy Badshah with Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady was once again released in the Telugu states and the United States of America.
Image: IMDb
Badshah
Image: IMDb
Rajinikanth-led masala entertainer, Sivaji: The Boss reached the cinema halls yet again in the 4K version on the Superstar's birthday in 2022.
Sivaji: The Boss
Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla created magic on the big screens yet again with the 2001 romantic comedy Kushi, which was re-released in 4K.
Kushi
Image: IMDb
As Thalapathy Vijay clocked 3 decades in the South film industry, his 2017 action thriller Mersal was re-released in Tamil and Telugu.
Image: IMDb
Mersal
