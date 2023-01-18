JAN 18, 2023

Heading 3

Pokiri to Baba: South movies re-released

Those who follow South cinema closely will know that numerous movies of South heartthrobs such as Mahesh Babu's Pokiri, and Rajinikanth's Baba have been re-released in the recent past. Here is the full list.

The re-release trend

Mahesh Babu starrer Pokiri was among the first few movies to be re-released. The much-appreciated venture made it to the theaters of Telugu states on the superstar's birthday last year.

Pokiri

Superstar Rajinikanth's supernatural thriller Baba was re-packed for movie buffs and released again in both Tamil and Telugu states.

Baba

Power Star Pawan Kalyan's fans got to witness the action comedy Jalsa again in 4k on 2nd September last year in 2022.

Jalsa 

Prabhas fronted 2009 action thriller Billa was remastered in 4K, and released on Radhe Shyam star's birthday on October 23rd in 2022.

Billa

The 2012 romantic psychological thriller 3 featuring Dhanush and Shruti Haasan was re-released in Telugu states this year.

3

Jr NTR’s action comedy Badshah with Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady was once again released in the Telugu states and the United States of America.

Badshah

Rajinikanth-led masala entertainer, Sivaji: The Boss reached the cinema halls yet again in the 4K version on the Superstar's birthday in 2022.

Sivaji: The Boss

Pawan Kalyan and Bhumika Chawla created magic on the big screens yet again with the 2001 romantic comedy Kushi, which was re-released in 4K.

Kushi 

As Thalapathy Vijay clocked 3 decades in the South film industry, his 2017 action thriller Mersal was re-released in Tamil and Telugu.

Mersal

