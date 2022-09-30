Heading 3

Ponniyin Selvan's star Vikram's interesting facts

Priyanka Goud

SEPT 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

Vikram's birth name is Kennedy and fondly called Kenny. But he did not like the name and changed it to Vikram

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

Vikram created his own name Vi from his father's name Vikram, K from Kennedy, RA from his mother's name, and RAM from his sun sign, Aries

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

The actor went on to get an English degree at Loyola college, alongside Arvind Swamy, Telugu actor Venkatesh and his favourite director, Dharani

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

Reportedly, Vikram struggled for more than seven years to get recognised in the Tamil film industry

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

Vikram made his first appearance in films with En Kadhal Kanmani in 1990. The film bombed at the box office

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

Vikram’s film Ravanan which was directed by Mani Ratnam, was the first Indian film to be dubbed in the German language

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

The actor is married to Shailaja, who hails from Kerala and has a son Dhruva, who is also an actor, and a daughter Akshitha

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

Vikram was on crutches following three years of being bed-ridden after he broke his leg in 1980

Image: Chiyaan Vikram Instagram

Vikram’s all-time favourite mobile ringtone is ‘Moongil Kaadugale’ from Samurai

