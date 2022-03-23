Entertainment
Akshat Sundrani
MAR 23, 2022
Pooja Banerjee’s pregnancy phase
First picture showing baby bump
Image: Pooja Banerjee Instagram
As she took a plunge in the pool with her husband, the actress shared her first photo with the baby bump and announced her pregnancy. She was wearing a lovely floral off-the-shoulder swimsuit, as well as black sunglasses
The couple hosted a baby shower and here they are seen blowing out the candles on a stunning two-tier cake surrounded by soft toys
Image: Pooja Banerjee Instagram
Baby shower
The actress exuded grace as she struck a pose while holding her baby bump
Radiated grace
Image: Pooja Banerjee Instagram
Pooja flaunted the exquisite mehendi design she had created for the occasion. The henna design featured lines such as “Baby Poo” and “Sejwal Junior arriving soon’’
Image: Pooja Banerjee Instagram
Flaunted mehendi design
Acing in blue
Image: Subi Samuel
The Kumkum Bhagya actress looked lovely as she posed for a picture in a blue outfit during her maternity shoot
Image: Subi Samuel
Pooja worked throughout her pregnancy and only took maternity leave in the last few months
Workaholic
Image: Subi Samuel
Sandeep Sejwal got down on his knees and kissed the actress' baby bump as they posed for a photo, and it left fans awestruck
All love
Image: Pooja Banerjee Instagram
Pooja welcomed a baby girl and she embraced motherhood for the first time on March 12, 2022
Embraced motherhood
