Entertainment

 Akshat Sundrani

MAR 23, 2022

Heading 3

Pooja Banerjee’s pregnancy phase

First picture showing baby bump

Image: Pooja Banerjee Instagram

As she took a plunge in the pool with her husband, the actress shared her first photo with the baby bump and announced her pregnancy. She was wearing a lovely floral off-the-shoulder swimsuit, as well as black sunglasses

The couple hosted a baby shower and here they are seen blowing out the candles on a stunning two-tier cake surrounded by soft toys

Image: Pooja Banerjee Instagram

Baby shower

The actress exuded grace as she struck a pose while holding her baby bump

Radiated grace

Image: Pooja Banerjee Instagram

Pooja flaunted the exquisite mehendi design she had created for the occasion. The henna design featured lines such as “Baby Poo” and “Sejwal Junior arriving soon’’

Image: Pooja Banerjee Instagram

Flaunted mehendi design

Acing in blue

Image: Subi Samuel

The Kumkum Bhagya actress looked lovely as she posed for a picture in a blue outfit during her maternity shoot

Image: Subi Samuel

Pooja worked throughout her pregnancy and only took maternity leave in the last few months

Workaholic

Image: Subi Samuel

Sandeep Sejwal got down on his knees and kissed the actress' baby bump as they posed for a photo, and it left fans awestruck

All love

Image: Pooja Banerjee Instagram

Pooja welcomed a baby girl and she embraced motherhood for the first time on March 12, 2022

Embraced motherhood

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: B-town actors turned directors

Click Here