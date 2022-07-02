Pooja-Hansika: Celeb approved monokonis

Malavika Mohanan flaunted her curves in pink monokini paired up with a printed beach cardigan. The blue ocean and the clear skies added charm to the photo
Slaying like a diva
Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram
Pooja Hegde looked nothing less than a mermaid of the island in an orange monokini and flaunted her toned body. With subtle make up, she left her tresses open to feel the fresh air and salty beach
Mermaid of the island
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Hansika Motwani looked stunningly beautiful in partially printed monokini. She stood in a pool, with a glass of champagne and it made us all go gaga
Sight to behold
Image; Samantha Instagram
Samantha gave us major travel goals with her Goa pic in stunning swimwear. The stunner showed happy girls are the prettiest in a printed monokini and looked beautiful
Happy girl
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh enjoyed the sun and a beautiful view of the Maldives dressed up a green swimsuit and paired it with a multi-coloured cape
Raises temperature
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
Kiara Advani gave major fashion goals as she sported a white swimsuit and unwinded on a hammock, set above the waters. She completed the look with a chic pair of sunglasses and rocked the one-sided bikini
Personifies hotness
A fitness enthusiast, Raashi flaunted perfect curves as she dressed up in black monokini and enjoyed some pool time
Oozes oomph in black
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Image; Shriya Saran Instagram
Shriya Saran never shies away from showing off her skin. She killed it with her hot dance moves in a pink monokini that she wore with a shrug
Beauty forever
Amy Jackson showed off her sultry figure in a sizzling blue monokini with wet hair and looked like a true diva
Image: Amy Jackson Instagram
Iridescent beauty
