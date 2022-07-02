Heading 3

Pooja-Hansika: Celeb approved monokonis

Priyanka Goud

JULY 03, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Image: Malavika Mohanan Instagram

Malavika Mohanan flaunted her curves in pink monokini paired up with a printed beach cardigan. The blue ocean and the clear skies added charm to the photo

Slaying like a diva

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Pooja Hegde looked nothing less than a mermaid of the island in an orange monokini and flaunted her toned body. With subtle make up, she left her tresses open to feel the fresh air and salty beach

Mermaid of the island

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Hansika Motwani looked stunningly beautiful in partially printed monokini. She stood in a pool, with a glass of champagne and it made us all go gaga

Sight to behold

Image; Samantha Instagram

Samantha gave us major travel goals with her Goa pic in stunning swimwear. The stunner showed happy girls are the prettiest in a printed monokini and looked beautiful

Happy girl

Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram

Rakul Preet Singh enjoyed the sun and a beautiful view of the Maldives dressed up a green swimsuit and paired it with a multi-coloured cape

Raises temperature

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram

Kiara Advani gave major fashion goals as she sported a white swimsuit and unwinded on a hammock, set above the waters. She completed the look with a chic pair of sunglasses and rocked the one-sided bikini

Personifies hotness

A fitness enthusiast, Raashi flaunted perfect curves as she dressed up in black monokini and enjoyed some pool time

Oozes oomph in black

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram

Image; Shriya Saran Instagram

Shriya Saran never shies away from showing off her skin. She killed it with her hot dance moves in a pink monokini that she wore with a shrug

Beauty forever

Amy Jackson showed off her sultry figure in a sizzling blue monokini with wet hair and looked like a true diva

Image: Amy Jackson Instagram

Iridescent beauty

