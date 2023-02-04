FEB 04, 2023
Pooja Hedge at her brother's wedding
Pooja Hegde is one of the most active celebs on social media. The diva loves to share every aspect of her life with the netizens
The Radhe Shyam star's elder brother Rishabh Hegde recently got married to his girlfriend Shivani Shetty in a grand ceremony
The stunner took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures from the wedding festivities
Her post was accompanied by a heartfelt note, "Anna, as you step into the next phase in your life, I hope you LOVE uncontrollably, GIVE with all your heart and find PEACE."
Pooja Hegde opted to don an orange silk sari with her hair tied in a bun for the wedding
She completed the traditional look with some heavy jewelry and light makeup
The groom opted for a white sherwani for the D-Day, whereas the bride looked beautiful in a silk saree
Pooja Hegde also shared several other glimpses of the happy moments from the wedding on social media
She also apologized to her Instagram followers for being away for her brother's wedding without prior notice
For those who do not know,
Pooja Hegde's elder brother Rishabh Hegde is a doctor by profession
