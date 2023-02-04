Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 04, 2023

Pooja Hedge at her brother's wedding

Pooja Hegde is one of the most active celebs on social media. The diva loves to share every aspect of her life with the netizens

Acing the social media game

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The Radhe Shyam star's elder brother Rishabh Hegde recently got married to his girlfriend Shivani Shetty in a grand ceremony

Pooja Hegde's brother gets hitched

The stunner took to her Instagram handle and shared a few pictures from the wedding festivities

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The wedding album

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Her post was accompanied by a heartfelt note, "Anna, as you step into the next phase in your life, I hope you LOVE uncontrollably, GIVE with all your heart and find PEACE."

A heartfelt note

Pooja Hegde opted to don an orange silk sari with her hair tied in a bun for the wedding

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The wedding attire

She completed the traditional look with some heavy jewelry and light makeup

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

The traditional look

The groom opted for a white sherwani for the D-Day, whereas the bride looked beautiful in a silk saree

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Bride and groom

Pooja Hegde also shared several other glimpses of the happy moments from the wedding on social media

Video: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Fam-jam moments

She also apologized to her Instagram followers for being away for her brother's wedding without prior notice

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

AWOL

For those who do not know,
Pooja Hegde's elder brother Rishabh Hegde is a doctor by profession

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

Who is Rishab Hegde?

